Dunkin' Donuts might be ditching half its name

Dunkin' Donuts is taking the brand for a donut-less test ride to see if dropping the tire-shaped treat from its name will make it more appealing to customers, Nation's Restaurant News reports. "While we remain the number one retailer of donuts in the country, as part of our efforts to reinforce that Dunkin' Donuts is a beverage-led brand and coffee leader, we will be testing signage in a few locations that refer to the brand simply as 'Dunkin'," the company said in a statement.

Dunkin' Donuts is also looking "to appeal to more health-conscious consumers" with the name change, NPR writes.

A Pasadena, California, Dunkin' Donuts location will be the first to go by just "Dunkin'," with more expected to follow during a trial period. There are more than 12,300 Dunkin' Donuts locations worldwide, although if the new name catches on, the brand at least won't have to come up with a new motto: "America runs on Dunkin'" has been used by the company for more than a decade. Jeva Lange