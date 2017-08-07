NYT: Government climate change report contradicts claims by Trump administration

A climate change report drafted by scientists from 13 federal agencies won't be released until the Trump administration signs off on it, but the report does not line up with the views of President Trump and some members of his cabinet, The New York Times said Monday.
The Times has obtained a copy of the report, which states that since 1980, the average temperature in the United States has risen dramatically; even if greenhouse gas emissions stop immediately, the world would still experience a warming of .50 degrees Fahrenheit; and it is "extremely likely" that more than half of the global mean temperature increase since 1951 can be linked to humans. In Alaska and the Arctic, surface, air, and ground temperatures are warming twice as fast as the global average, the report said, and it is "very likely that the accelerated rate of Arctic warming will have a significant consequence for the United States due to accelerating land and sea ice melting that is driving changes in the ocean including sea level rise threatening our coastal communities." This is also caused by humans, the report says.
One scientist who worked on the report told the Times they are worried it will be suppressed — one of the agencies that must approve it by Aug. 13 is the Environmental Protection Agency, led by Scott Pruitt, and he has said he does not believe carbon dioxide is a major contributor to global warming. Catherine Garcia
Just a few weeks ahead of the 16th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, the New York City medical examiner's office was able to identify the remains of a man killed at the World Trade Center.
The man, whose name was withheld at the request of his family, is the World Trade Center's 1,641st identified victim. The medical examiner's office said they have been unable to identify the remains of 1,112 people, or about 40 percent of those who died. It's been extremely difficult to identify the remains, as very few full bodies were recovered after the twin towers fell, and bacteria, heat, and jet fuel made it hard to analyze the fragments.
Earlier this year, the medical examiner's office started using new DNA technology, and started testing remains again; this is what helped them identify the man's remains, after earlier testing gave them zero results. This is the first new victim identification since March 2015. Catherine Garcia
An 11-year-old Boy Scout died Monday at a hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana, two days after the catamaran he was in hit an overhead power line on a lake in east Texas.
The Scout, whose name has not been released by authorities, was just off shore with two older Scouts, a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, when the catamaran hit the line. Daniel Anderson, COO for the East Texas Boy Scouts of America, told CBS News a Scout leader was at the boat within minutes of the accident, where he found the two older boys dead. The 11-year-old was picked up by another boat and rushed to an ambulance. "There's literally hundreds of campouts like this every year in east Texas and nothing like this ever happens," Anderson said. Catherine Garcia
The Pentagon is mulling over a plan to give the military authority to launch airstrikes against Islamic State targets in the Philippines, two defense officials told NBC News Monday.
If the plan is approved, armed drones would carry out the strikes, which would hit targets considered threats to U.S. allies in the region, the officials said. The authority could be granted as early as Tuesday. The U.S. has a small military presence in the Philippines, supporting the country's forces that are fighting ISIS in the southern islands. "We are providing them some training and some guidance in terms of how to deal with an enemy that fights in ways that are not like most people have ever had to deal with," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Monday. Catherine Garcia
Nine hours later, President Trump still isn't done tweeting about Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.). On Monday afternoon, Trump, who is currently definitely not on vacation at his New Jersey golf resort, suggested that Blumenthal take a vacation of his own:
I think Senator Blumenthal should take a nice long vacation in Vietnam, where he lied about his service, so he can at least say he was there
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Trump's quip about Vietnam was a continuation of his earlier Twitter rampage, in which he slammed Blumenthal for previously misrepresenting his military service by claiming he'd been "in" Vietnam. (Blumenthal actually served with the Marine reserves in Washington during the war.) Blumenthal later apologized, clarifying that he'd intended to say he'd served "in the Vietnam era."
But Blumenthal's apology — and the fact that the misrepresentation was uncovered seven years ago — hasn't stopped Trump from resurfacing the scandal in response to Blumenthal's criticisms. Trump brought Vietnam up again Monday morning after Blumenthal appeared on CNN's New Day to talk about the ongoing Russia investigation. Blumenthal's remarks about Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election prompted Trump — who claims he has "very little time for watching TV" — to tweet that Blumenthal has no room to talk "when he was a phony Vietnam con artist":
Never in U.S.history has anyone lied or defrauded voters like Senator Richard Blumenthal. He told stories about his Vietnam battles and....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
...conquests, how brave he was, and it was all a lie. He cried like a baby and begged for forgiveness like a child. Now he judges collusion?
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2017
Blumenthal tweeted back at Trump just an hour later, arguing that the "the issue isn't about me — it's about [Special Counsel Robert Mueller's] independence and integrity."
After Trump's Twitter bullying carried on into the afternoon, Blumenthal made another appearance on CNN. "I have no idea about what is in his mind," Blumenthal said. "What I do know is I will not be distracted by this bullying." Becca Stanek
On Monday, Netflix made its first-ever acquisition, snapping up comic book publisher Millarworld. While terms of the deal were not disclosed, Netflix apparently plans to use Millarworld's 18 separate character worlds, to create films, TV shows, and children's series.
Millarworld's comic narratives have already been used in three successful movie franchises — Wanted, Kick-Ass, and Kingsman — that together have grossed close to $1 billion in box office revenue worldwide. The second Kingsman movie, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, will be released in the U.S. on Sept. 22.
Before creating Millarworld with his wife Lucy, Mark Millar spent eight years at Marvel, reworking the Avengers universe and laying the comic groundwork for Marvel's recent blockbuster, Logan. Netflix's chief content officer Ted Sarandos described Millar as a "modern day Stan Lee" in a statement Monday, referring to the former Marvel titan.
Millarworld is the third major comic book publisher to be bought by a larger media company: Warner Bros acquired DC Comics in 1968 and Disney purchased Marvel in 2009. By acquiring Millarworld, Netflix has taken a major step forward in the development of its own intellectual property, which will help the company compete with the likes of Amazon and Hulu. Elianna Spitzer
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins on Monday, ending his short-lived retirement from football. Cutler's deal with the Dolphins is worth $10 million, plus incentives, as Miami looks to bolster its roster following quarterback Ryan Tannehill's knee injury last week.
Cutler last played with the Chicago Bears, appearing in just five games last season before being sidelined with a shoulder injury. In May, he announced his retirement from football, saying he would join Fox Sports as a television analyst. The plan apparently changed when Miami head coach Adam Gase, who worked with Cutler in Chicago as the Bears' offensive coordinator in 2015, called Cutler and asked whether he was physically ready to step into the pocket this season.
Cutler said he told Gase he was "good to go." He joked at his introductory press conference Monday that his position allows him some conditioning leeway, anyway: "The good thing is I play quarterback, so I don't have to be in that great cardiovascular shape," Cutler quipped, per NBC Sports.
Cutler will likely assume the starting job, leap-frogging backup signal-caller Matt Moore. Kimberly Alters
This test will tell you if you'd be able to immigrate to America under Trump's proposed new requirements
Fluent in English? Check. U.S. bachelor's degree? Check. Nobel Prize? No? Then if the White House-backed RAISE Act is passed, you might be out of luck immigrating to the United States, Time reports. The new merit-based immigration bill would allow entry to applicants with the highest number of points — but as the legislation is currently written, many American citizens likely wouldn't even be able to meet the minimum 30 points required.
The super strict guidelines are the point, supporters say. "The RAISE Act ends chain migration and replaces our low-skill system with a new, points-based system for receiving a green card," President Trump said during the introduction of the legislation. "This competitive application process will favor applicants who can speak English, financially support themselves and their families, and demonstrate skills that will contribute to our economy. The RAISE Act prevents new migrants and new immigrants from collecting welfare and protects U.S. workers from being displaced."
A Nobel Prize gives an applicant the biggest boost, with 25 points. A recent Olympic medal would give an applicant 15 points, and a job offer with a salary of at least $155,800 would give an applicant 13 points — but if you're over 50, or don't plan investing more than $1.35 million in the U.S., you receive zero points in those categories. Learn what your own score would be by taking a test at Time. Jeva Lange