Chuck Schumer caught on hot mic basking in Trump's adulation

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) took to the Senate floor Thursday morning to discuss Equifax's massive security breach; the physical limitations of a border wall; and his supposed agreement with President Trump, struck alongside his House counterpart Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), to work to preserve protections for immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children.
But before he officially took to the floor, Schumer bounded into the Senate chamber just after a speech by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and took a minute to converse with a colleague. "Sorry, just got here. Anything new?" Schumer can be heard saying on C-SPAN2's live feed of the Senate, though he's not seen on video. Then: "He likes us! He likes me, anyway," Schumer says with a chuckle.
Schumer is presumably referring to himself and Pelosi, and Trump's apparent affection for them — or one of them, anyway. He continues telling his unseen colleague that the statement he and Pelosi put out about Trump's DACA promise was "exactly accurate." "Here's what I told him," Schumer continues. "I said: 'Mr. President, you're much better off if you can sometimes step right and sometimes step left. If you have to step just in one direction, you're boxed.' He gets that."
Listen in here, courtesy of C-SPAN2. You can also watch Schumer's full floor speech — in which he says the border wall is a "Game of Thrones idea for a world that is a lot closer to Star Wars" — here, starting at the 20:35 mark. Kimberly Alters
Twitter on Thursday felt like 2016 all over again.
The day started with President Trump taking a jab at "Crooked" Hillary Clinton for blaming "everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss" in her new book, What Happened:
Crooked Hillary Clinton blames everybody (and every thing) but herself for her election loss. She lost the debates and lost her direction!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 14, 2017
Clinton responded hours later with an offer to send Trump a copy of another one of her books: It Takes a Village, a picture book recommended for children ages 4-8 years old. "If you didn't like that book," Clinton tweeted, referring to her latest book dissecting her 2016 election loss, there are "some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems" — and significantly fewer words per page. Becca Stanek
If you didn't like that book, try this one — some good lessons in here about working together to solve problems. Happy to send a copy. pic.twitter.com/7dmVJ44mZu
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 14, 2017
President Trump said Thursday that he doesn't want to grant "amnesty" or "citizenship" to the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but he does want to let them "stay." "We're not looking at citizenship. We're not looking at amnesty. We're looking at allowing people to stay here," Trump said. He didn't elaborate on how his approach would differ from amnesty.
Though just last week Trump announced he was rescinding the program that protected immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, this week he said his administration is "talking about taking care of people, people that were brought here, people that have done a good job and were not brought here of their own volition."
Despite Republicans' tweets indicating outrage and confusion over Trump's apparent deal over dinner with the Democrats to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly," Trump swore Thursday he was "doing it in conjunction with the Republicans." "We have a very, very good relationship with a lot of people," he said.
Catch a clip of Trump's comments to reporters below. Becca Stanek
Trump on DACA: "We're not looking at citizenship, we're not looking amnesty. We're looking at allowing people to stay here." pic.twitter.com/pWLMqlgZ4B
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 14, 2017
Ivanka Trump claims she doesn't 'voice dissent publicly' because that would mean she's 'not part of the team'
In an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday, first daughter Ivanka Trump effectively blamed her silence over her father's response to the violence last month in Charlottesville, Virginia, on her unwavering commitment to being a team player. "To voice dissent publicly would mean I'm not part of the team. When you're part of a team, you're part of a team," Trump said. "That doesn't mean everyone in the White House has homogeneous views — we don't, and I think that's good and healthy — but that doesn't mean we're publicly undermining [each other] and this administration."
Even behind closed doors, Trump, who is also a senior adviser to the president, claimed that it's "unrealistic" for people to expect she could change her father's mind on key issues. "That my presence in and of itself would carry so much weight with my father that he would abandon his core values and the agenda that the American people voted for when they elected him, it's not going to happen," Trump said. "To those critics, shy of turning my father into a liberal, I'd be a failure to them."
Notably, she didn't mention that time she reportedly heavily influenced her father's decision to bomb Syria in the wake of the country's chemical attack.
Catch the full interview at the Financial Times. Becca Stanek
Philip Osborn never knew he had a sister until he moved in next door to her. After living in Florida for years, Osborn recently moved back to a Michigan retirement home to be closer to his family. His new neighbor, Marilyn Meyers, adopted at birth, had spent the past few decades searching for her biological family — so when she heard that someone with the last name Osborn had just moved in, she started investigating. After confirming small bits of family history, they were shocked to discover they were siblings. "I've always wanted to be an older brother," Osborn told Fox17. "It's divine intervention." Christina Colizza
Eight months into the Trump presidency and still no sign of his promised border wall, Fox & Friends is starting to wonder if President Trump may have been speaking metaphorically when he proposed such a barrier on the U.S.-Mexico border. "[H]as the wall almost become symbolic?" Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy pondered Thursday. "I know the president ran on it. It was a mantra. But at the same time, border crossings have gone down dramatically and you were talking about how the wall exists in certain forms and there's money to go to it ... but do you think we're going to get to the point where maybe they won't build the wall?"
The debate was sparked by Trump's Thursday morning tweet insisting that his "WALL" was "already under construction in the form of new renovation of old and existing fences and walls." He said it would "continue to be built." Trump posted the tweet the morning after his dinner with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who said Trump at the sit-down agreed to "work out a package of border security, excluding the wall."
Former Republican congressman Jason Chaffetz, who recently joined Fox News as a contributor, swooped in to try to explain why Trump, who led chants of "build that wall" at his rallies, was now seemingly setting aside his promised wall while simultaneously suggesting it was already being built.
Chaffetz claimed Trump "doesn't need congressional authority to build the wall" because it's "already there." But then he said Trump does need funding, and it's "solely in the camp of the United States Congress to fund what the president promised he would do." Chaffetz said Trump will build the allegedly already built wall so long as Congress, whose authority Chaffetz claimed Trump does not need, will "step up and actually fund it."
Watch the discussion over at Mediaite. Becca Stanek
Shortly after House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) dined with President Trump on Wednesday night, the Democratic leaders released a statement saying the group had "agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly." Pelosi and Schumer said the deal would exchange amnesty for border security measures "excluding the wall."
Trump had announced earlier this month he was ending the DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) program, which grants work authorization to immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children, after first allowing a six-month reprieve so Congress could attempt to solve the issue with legislation. Several of his biggest supporters were publicly displeased with the idea that Trump had reportedly agreed to protect these illegal immigrants after all — especially if it came at the expense of the ever-touted border wall.
Among them were prominent Iowa Republicans Rep. Steve King and Sen. Chuck Grassley. King in particular has been an ardent defender of Trump's, but on Wednesday lamented that "no promise" the president makes "is credible":
@RealDonaldTrump If AP is correct, Trump base is blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible. https://t.co/uJjxk6uX5g
— Steve King (@SteveKingIA) September 14, 2017
Grassley, on the other hand, accused the president of having "undercut" the Senate Judiciary Committee, which Grassley chairs:
@realDonaldTrump Morn news says u made deal w Schumer on DACA/hv ur staff brief me/ I know u undercut JudiCimm effort 4 biparty agreement
— ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 14, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday that Trump had "certainly not agreed" to ditch the border wall, and Trump himself tweeted Thursday that the wall — now taking the form of "new renovation of old and existing fences" — would "continue to be built."
Meanwhile, other Republicans were not so moved by the Trump-supporting lawmakers' hurt feelings. Kimberly Alters
Ineffective, hateful @SteveKingIA feels "destroyed, irreparable, & disillusioned beyond repair." Sounds like a snowflake to me. Pobrecito ❄️ https://t.co/89curn5E16
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) September 14, 2017
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter has had it up to here with President Trump. After Trump on Thursday tweeted his support for the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program just a week after rescinding its protections, the former Trump supporter and author of In Trump We Trust posed a pointed question:
At this point, who DOESN'T want Trump impeached? https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017
Though Trump says he wants to eliminate the program protecting immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children, thus opening them up to the risk of deportation, he simultaneously does not understand why anyone would "really want to throw out good, educated, and accomplished young people who have jobs, some serving in the military." "They have been in our country for many years through no fault of their own," Trump tweeted.
On top of that "apparent about-face" on DACA, which The Hill reported has left many Trump supporters "furious," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) claimed after their Wednesday night dinner with Trump that the president had agreed to "enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall." The White House quickly released a statement insisting that Trump had not agreed to leave the wall out of the negotiations.
Coulter wasn't having it. Becca Stanek
If we're not getting a wall, I'd prefer President Pence. https://t.co/g1mMhmm8ng
— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 14, 2017