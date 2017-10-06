The Las Vegas shooter would 'lie in bed just moaning and screaming,' girlfriend recalls

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock would "lie in bed just moaning and screaming 'oh my God,'" his girlfriend, Marilou Danley, told investigators, who remain without a satisfying motive for the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history nearly a week after the attack. The former FBI officials who relayed Danley's account to NBC News added that while Danley described "mental health symptoms," authorities do not believe Paddock's health had reached such a state as to satisfyingly explain his horrific actions.

In addition to not understanding what drove Paddock to his attack — which was meticulously planned and perhaps involved scouting possible locations in other states — investigators are trying to learn what the gunman did in the hour between shooting a security guard outside his hotel room and being discovered dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound by a SWAT team. It was unclear how long Paddock had been dead in the room before he was found.

"I hope to hell they find, when they do the autopsy, that there's a tumor in his head, or something, because if they don't, we're all in trouble," said the shooter's brother, Eric Paddock. NBC News writes that authorities believe at the very least Paddock "may have been in physical or mental anguish." Jeva Lange