Ivana Trump's new book imagines being 'First Mother' to President Ivanka Trump

"Maybe in fifteen years" President Trump's daughter Ivanka will win the White House for herself, muses Ivana Trump, Ivanka's mother and the president's first wife, in an advance copy of her forthcoming book obtained by The Associated Press. "First Lady? Holds no appeal for me personally," Ivana adds. "First Mother? That could work."

Ivanka is currently 35, the minimum presidential age required by the Constitution. Asked about a potential political future in a 2016 Cosmopolitan interview, she said she was focused on the Trump Organization and her personal brand, but did not rule out the possibility. "I do not think so, but I have learned in life to never say never!" Ivanka said. "It is too limiting!" Since then, she has become a White House adviser in her father's administration.

Ivana's book, Raising Trump, is due to release next week. The autobiographical project details her life before meeting the president; their courtship and marriage from 1977 to 1992; and the relationship's dissolution after her husband's affair with Marla Maples, President Trump's second wife and the mother of his other daughter, Tiffany. "My instincts told me that Donald was smart and funny," Ivana writes of their first meeting, "an all-America good guy." Bonnie Kristian