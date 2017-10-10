Stephen Colbert can't top Sen. Bob Corker's Trump Twitter slam, but savages Harvey Weinstein

Over the weekend, President Trump lashed out at Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) on Twitter, and Stephen Colbert relayed the background and details of the feud on Monday's Late Show, ending with Trump's line that the senator did not have "the guts to run" for re-election. "Yes, that's true, Corker did not have the guts to run, and he's qualified," Colbert said. "Imagine how brave Trump must be." Everything in Trump's tweetstorm about Corker was "a lie," he added, and Corker is apparently getting tired of this nonsense, so he tweeted back: "It's a shame the White House has become an adult day-care center. Somebody obviously missed their shift this morning."

Colbert moved on from Corker's Twitter burn, unable to add much to it, and touched on Corker's other Trump slams before moving on to Trump's grievances about not getting credit for saving Puerto Rico, including a memorable line he dropped on Mike Huckabee's new show. "You think you came up with the word 'fake'?" Colbert asked. "Sir, just because you've never notice something doesn't mean it wasn't there all along. Look at Eric."

"Speaking of something you never noticed but was there all along, famed Hollywood producer and human Shrek Harvey Weinstein is a bad person," Colbert said. After The New York Times detailed decades of sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein, the company he co-founded fired him, he noted, "forcing them to change their name from The Weinstein Company to something more positive, Asbestos Child Slappers Inc."