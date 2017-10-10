After Las Vegas, YouTube is banning video tutorials to make guns shoot faster

YouTube has responded to the Las Vegas shooting by expanding its category of prohibited content. The shooting suspect, Stephen Paddock, used a device called a bump stock to make his weapons fire more rapidly, and YouTube will now ban all video tutorials showing users how to make this modification to their own guns.
"We have long had a policy against harmful and dangerous content," the site said in a statement. "In the wake of the recent tragedy in Las Vegas, we took a closer look at videos that demonstrate how to convert firearms to make them fire more quickly and we expanded our existing policy to prohibit these videos."
The decision is unlikely to ruffle many feathers as YouTube is a private company and thus unregulated by the Second Amendment. Furthermore, even the NRA has expressed support for "additional regulations" on bump stocks. Bonnie Kristian
Mike Ditka gives cringe-worthy interview claiming 'there has been no oppression in the last 100 years'
NFL Hall of Famer and former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dismissed athletes' protests during the national anthem by claiming "I don't see all the social injustice that some of these people see" during a cringe-worthy interview with Westwood One's Jim Gray on Monday, The Chicago Sun-Times reports.
"There has been no oppression in the last 100 years that I know of," Ditka, 77, went on. "Now maybe I'm not watching it as carefully as other people."
Controversy has surrounded players' decisions to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality since the NFL season began, drawing in even President Trump. Ditka, though, seemed particularly unsympathetic, apparently writing off the entire civil rights movement in his comments Monday.
"I don't know what social injustices [there] have been," Ditka said. "Muhammad Ali rose to the top. Jesse Owens is one of the classiest individuals that ever lived. Is everything based on color? I don't see it that way."
He added that if he was still a coach today, he would bench players who knelt during the anthem. "You have an obligation to the game … I don't see a lot of respect for the game. I see respect for their own, individual opinions. Opinions are like noses, we all have one."
But "if you don't respect our country, then you shouldn't be in this country playing football," Ditka concluded. "Go to another country and play football." Listen to the interview below. Jeva Lange
Seven in 10 Republicans are in favor of making it illegal to burn or otherwise desecrate the American flag, finds a new YouGov/Cato Institute poll previewed by Reason on Tuesday. Half say you should lose your citizenship if you do the desecrating, an idea President Trump suggested in 2016.
The survey also probed American attitudes on First Amendment rights more broadly. About one-third of Republican respondents said they backed a ban on offensive public statements about police and the military, and half of Democrats similarly agreed the "government should prevent people from engaging in hate speech against certain groups in public." Slightly more than half (53 percent) of Democrats also said that to defend racists' free speech rights is just as bad as "holding racist views yourself."
On the subject of press freedom, Republicans and other poll participants differed significantly. Two in 3 Republicans said journalists are "an enemy of the American people," but only 1 in 3 poll respondents in aggregate said the same. Likewise, half of Republicans said the media has too much freedom in the United States, but only about a third (31 percent) of total respondents concurred. Bonnie Kristian
It is no secret that President Trump's national approval rating has not been great. What might be even more alarming for the administration, though, is that since January, "Trump has failed to improve his standing among the public anywhere," including in red state strongholds like Wyoming, West Virginia, and Alabama, a massive new poll by Morning Consult found.
Surveying 472,032 registered voters in every state from the inauguration till Sept. 26, Morning Consult discovered that a majority of voters in half the states (plus Washington, D.C.) disapproved of Trump's job performance in September. Overall, Trump's net rating is down 19 points from January: Forty-nine percent of voters approved and 39 percent disapproved on Jan. 20, while in September just 43 percent approved and 52 percent disapproved.
But perhaps most telling is how that breaks down in individual states:
The negative swings in net approval ranged from as high as 30 percentage points in solidly blue Illinois and New York to as low as 11 points in red Louisiana. But in many of the states Trump easily carried last year — such as Tennessee (-23 points), Mississippi (-21 percentage points), Kentucky (-20 points), Kansas (-19 points), and Indiana (-17 points) — voters have soured on the president in 2017. [Morning Consult]
"Trump is not [popular] right now, and his weakened standing could threaten Republican chances to defeat Democratic Senate incumbents in dark red states," observed Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of the University of Virginia Center for Politics' Sabato's Crystal Ball. Read more analysis and view the full results, including the decline by each state and how Trump's net approval rating has changed month over month, at Morning Consult. Jeva Lange
Trump boasts he has a higher IQ than Rex Tillerson after secretary allegedly calls him a 'moron'
President Trump has insisted that an NBC report alleging that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, in a moment of frustration, called Trump a "moron" (or something worse), is "fake news." But if Tillerson did happen to say something along those lines, Trump clarified that there is no competition when it comes to the IQ department.
The comment came in a wide-ranging conversation with Forbes published Tuesday:
[Trump] counterpunches, in this case firing a shot at Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who reportedly called his boss a moron: "I think it's fake news, but if he did that, I guess we'll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win." [Forbes]
Tillerson, for his part, has notably not denied calling Trump a moron.
Read the full interview between Forbes and Trump here. Jeva Lange
Because Washington is now a reality TV show performed on social media, President Trump suggested in a tweet early Tuesday that he would send health-care reform to the next round "using the power of the pen." Other than saying he would "give great HealthCare to many people — FAST," Trump did not provide any details.
Since Congress can't get its act together on HealthCare, I will be using the power of the pen to give great HealthCare to many people - FAST
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017
Over the weekend, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump is planning executive orders to undo some of the health-care regulations his predecessor, Barack Obama, enacted, including "broad instructions for agencies to explore ways to loosen regulations and potentially lower premiums." The thrust of the rule changes, Jonathan Cohn reports at HuffPost, would be to "undermine the rules that guarantee comprehensive coverage to people with pre-existing conditions," adding, "Just how far the administration can take this effort is not clear."
"In the worst-case scenario," Cohn writes, "Trump's executive action could destabilize insurance markets ― making coverage much more expensive or even unavailable to some small businesses and individuals, especially those with serious medical problems, even as it would make coverage cheaper for others in relatively good health." Trump said he would give health care to "many people," not more people. Peter Weber
On Thursday, after The New York Times published its exposé on decades of sexual harassment allegations against and payoffs by Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Weinstein called Hollywood talent agents asking any of them to come to his defense, the Times reports. None did. On Sunday, after the board of The Weinstein Company put him on leave and launched an internal investigation into the allegations, Weinstein sent an email to studio executives and agents, saying he was "desperate" for their help. "Do not let me be fired," he wrote, according to a copy of the email dictated to the Times. "If the industry supports me, that is all I need."
At this point, Weinstein wrote he believed he could still "resurrect myself with a second chance," after "therapy and counseling as other people have done." The board, chaired by his brother, Bob Weinstein, fired him Sunday night, effective immediately.
Hollywood and Washington, D.C., have pretty clearly turned against Weinstein, after the Times article made him "a national pariah," Sharon Waxman wrote at The Wrap on Sunday, but the Times was a "media enabler," too. She was referring to an article she wrote for the Times in 2004 about a reputed Weinstein woman-acquirer at Miramax Italy, which included allegations of a payoff to a British woman for an unwanted sexual encounter with Weinstein. The article was "gutted," Waxman wrote, suggesting that intercession from Weinstein, Matt Damon, and Russell Crowe might have been involved. Peter Weber
"Today is Columbus Day," Jimmy Fallon noted on Monday's Tonight Show, adding that some cities are now calling it "Indigenous Peoples Day." Well, he said, "most people said call it whatever you want as long as we get a mattress for 30 percent off." The jokes got better. President Trump marked the day by calling Columbus a "skilled navigator," Fallon continued. "Then at his Comi-Con speech he called Darth Vader a 'good dad.'" He played footage of Trump apparently claiming to have invented the word "fake," quipping: "Fake? What better way to celebrate Columbus Day than pretending you discovered something?"
Fallon turned to the Twitter fight between Trump and Sen. Bob Corker, ending with Corker's sick burn. "Now, a lot of people don't know this, but the White House does actually have an adult day-care center," he said, "and we have the director, Wendy Walker, here to talk about it." After that interview, he had one joke on Harvey Weinstein being fired from The Weinstein Company, involving Fox News.
Also on Monday's show, Tyler Perry donned his Madea character and became press secretary to Fallon's President Trump. Watch below. Peter Weber