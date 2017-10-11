Trump blasts press freedom as 'frankly disgusting'

President Trump skewered the free press Wednesday, telling reporters that "it is frankly disgusting that the press is able to write whatever it wants to write."
The comments followed Trump's tweets Wednesday morning, which reacted to an NBC News story that claimed the president had called for the nuclear arsenal to be increased "tenfold." "With all of the fake news coming out of NBC and the networks, at what point is it appropriate to challenge their license?" Trump asked.
When pressed in the afternoon about whether there should be limits on the media, Trump said "no," but he did add that reporters should write "more honestly." Citing no evidence, Trump said: "When they make up stories like that, it's just made up … They make up sources." Jeva Lange
Trump: "It's frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write. And people should look into it." pic.twitter.com/Op0jaMyNX8
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 11, 2017
Say goodbye to the one last safe topic to discuss at Thanksgiving dinner.
Just three weeks ago, about 60 percent of both Democrats and Republicans said they viewed the NFL favorably, a daily tracking poll from Morning Consult found. Then President Trump stepped in.
After the president told NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem, more and more players did the opposite of what Trump wanted. Now, Trump voters have flipped their allegiances: More than 60 percent view the NFL unfavorably, up from around 30 percent in September. Meanwhile, analysis from The New York Times shows Hillary Clinton voters' views remain relatively unchanged.
And Trump still hasn't given up the debate:
It is about time that Roger Goodell of the NFL is finally demanding that all players STAND for our great National Anthem-RESPECT OUR COUNTRY
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2017
The NFL quickly fired back, saying the president's tweet was "not accurate" and that the organization will continue to discuss these issues with players. The spike in Trump voters' disapproval makes the NFL the seventh-most polarizing brand in the U.S., Morning Consult found.
No. 1 on the list? Trump Hotels. Kathryn Krawczyk
President Trump is expected to nominate Kirstjen Nielsen to head the Department of Homeland Security, Politico reports. The position was vacated by White House chief of staff John Kelly in July during a reshuffle that followed the ousting of former Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Nielsen previously served as Kelly's top aide when he was at DHS.
"She would be the first person to run the department who has actually worked there," one person close to the administration told Politico. "She has a deep familiarity."
A cybersecurity expert, Kelly rose to be a frontrunner for the position thanks to Kelly's recommendation. House Homeland Security Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Texas) was also reportedly being considered by Trump, but ultimately was passed over.
If confirmed, Nielsen would become the third woman in Trump's Cabinet. Jeva Lange
Boy Scouts of America announced Wednesday that it will begin admitting girls next year. The organization will also allow older girls to earn the rank of Eagle Scout for the first time in its 107-year history beginning in 2019. Previously, girls were allowed to join four scouting programs (Venturing, Sea Scouting, Exploring, and STEM), but none had paths to the Eagle Scout rank.
"This decision is true to the BSA's mission and core values outlined in the Scout Oath and Law," said the BSA's chief scout executive, Michael Surbaugh. "The values of Scouting — trustworthy, loyal, helpful, kind, brave, reverent, for example — are important for both young men and women."
A similar organization, Girl Scouts, has so far resisted allowing boys to join due to the desire to nurture an environment specifically to promote female leaders, NBC News reports. Jeva Lange
Disagreeing with President Trump usually ends with someone's resignation. But Thomas Barrack, Trump's billionaire best friend and biggest campaign donor, has a problem with all the "yes men" that surround the president. And even after 30 years of friendship, he's still by Trump's side.
A profile of Barrack published Wednesday in The Washington Post breaks down the two men's relationship:
The men have struck a mutually beneficial deal. Trump solicits Barrack's advice regularly, asking how his actions are playing with the public. Barrack listens deferentially, advises Trump to change course without fear of retribution, and retains a bond that has outlasted Trump's many personal and financial crises. [The Washington Post]
Trump and Barrack met in 1987 and loosely discussed the idea of Trump running for president in the early days of their friendship. Building a wall and putting "America first" was never part of the plan, Barrack told the Post, so he was shocked when Trump called Mexicans "rapists." Barrack said he continues to ask "Oh my God, where are we going with this?" every time Trump makes another inflammatory remark.
Barrack also told the Post that Trump has called him one of his "few Arab-American friends," and said he tried to dissuade the president from instituting his infamous "Muslim ban." He's also the man who convinced Trump to hire Paul Manafort, who's now under investigation for possible collusion with Russia, to lead his presidential campaign.
And yet, Barrack hasn't gotten the pink slip like so many other Trump insiders. While it may be because Barrack isn't an official White House adviser to begin with, so he can't truly be fired, Barrack said Trump isn't as bad at taking criticism as some make him out to be.
You can read more about why Barrack's dissenting voice still has the president's ear at The Washington Post. Kathryn Krawczyk
Name changes are all the rage. Yahoo and Verizon merged to become Oath (fine). Google changed its parent company name to Alphabet (kind of catchy). The Tribune Publishing Co. became Tronc (still hilarious).
And on Wednesday, luxury bag company Coach announced that it would like to be called Tapestry from now on.
Founded in Manhattan in 1941, Coach's decision to change its name to evoke a fancy rug you hang on a wall is "part of [a] pursuit of younger shoppers," The Associated Press reports, in addition to "better incorporat[ing] all of the brands it now owns." The name change becomes official at the end of the month, although Tapestry already has a splashy new website.
Brands like Stuart Weitzman and Kate Spade & Co., which are owned by Coach Tapestry, remain unaffected by the change. As a design house, Coach will apparently keep its name and signature horse-drawn carriage logo.
Still, not everyone thinks Tapestry was an inspired move. "This is bizarre & a strategy departure," tweeted former Nordstrom and Hudson's Bay executive Andrea Wasserman. "Dying to know the logic." Jeva Lange
NASA may soon have to cut its deep-space missions short.
A Government Accountability Office report released last week shows that NASA is running low on the nuclear fuel essential for long-distance space travel.
The report came right before the first meeting of the reinstated National Space Council, in which Vice President Mike Pence reaffirmed the U.S.'s commitment to space exploration. But NASA's supply of plutonium-238 may only last another eight years, translating to an uncertain future for U.S. deep-space missions powered by radioactive isotopes.
The U.S. hasn't made plutonium-238 since 1988, leaving NASA with only 77 pounds of the radioactive isotope, Business Insider reports. And because the compound decays, only about half of the current stash could actually still power a spacecraft. This stockpile wouldn't have even fueled Cassini's 20-year mission, which used more than 50 pounds of plutonium-238 before it ended in September.
But NASA isn't ditching deep space just yet. The Department of Energy plans to start producing plutonium-238 again in 2019. By 2020, NASA expects to launch its next plutonium-powered mission: another Mars rover.
Just like everything in space exploration, it seems that plutonium production is an exercise in patience. Kathryn Krawczyk
Mark Zuckerberg apologizes for promoting Facebook VR with a virtual trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
Mark Zuckerberg made a surprise visit to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico on Monday — sort of.
The Facebook CEO led a video tour through Puerto Rico's flooded streets in a video broadcast on Facebook Live, in an attempt to promote the company's new virtual reality feature. Things quickly turned awkward, however, as Zuckerberg stumbled through a conversation with Facebook VR team member Rachel Franklin, calling Puerto Rico — still fighting to recover three weeks after Hurricane Maria — a "tough place to get to" and spending a few minutes touting Facebook's own relief efforts.
Comments on Zuckerberg's Facebook Live video called out his perceived insensitivity, saying the clip was everything from "tone-deaf" to "the height of tastelessness." On Tuesday, Zuckerberg responded to a comment, saying his goal was to "show how VR can raise awareness and help us see what's happening in different parts of the world." He added that "one of the most powerful features of VR is empathy." "I realize this wasn't clear, and I'm sorry to anyone this offended," he wrote.
In another comment, he acknowledged that the "sense of empathy" he was attempting to convey "doesn't extend well to people watching you as a virtual character on a 2D screen."
In the video, Zuckerberg and Franklin spent a few minutes high-fiving in front of footage of destroyed homes in Puerto Rico before teleporting back to sunny California — and then to the moon. If only Puerto Ricans could be so lucky. You can watch the whole clip below. Kathryn Krawczyk