Seth MacFarlane says his 2013 Harvey Weinstein joke 'came from a place of loathing'

Actor and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane explained on Wednesday why he made a jab at Harvey Weinstein while announcing Academy Award nominations in 2013, saying it "came from a place of loathing and anger."

In 2013, after naming the women nominated for best supporting actress, MacFarlane quipped, "Congratulations! You five ladies no longer have to be attracted to Harvey Weinstein." On Twitter, MacFarlane said his friend and colleague Jessica Barth told him in 2011 about an "encounter with Harvey Weinstein and his attempted advances." With all of Hollywood watching as he announced the nominations, MacFarlane said he "couldn't resist the opportunity to take a hard swing in his direction."

MacFarlane applauded Barth and the other women who have come forward with their allegations of sexual misconduct by Weinstein, adding, "there is nothing more abhorrent and indefensible than abuse of power such as this." Several people responded to MacFarlane on Twitter, asking why he didn't say anything to Weinstein, but Barth came to his defense, tweeting, "To the people slamming Seth for not 'doing' anything, please STOP! He stood by me and respected my wishes that he not retaliate in any way." She followed up with another tweet praising MacFarlane: "To everyone bad mouthing Seth, how about applauding him for being one of FEW men in Hollywood speaking out." Catherine Garcia