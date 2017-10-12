Washington baseball fans have a chance to see their team make history — but they can never leave the ballpark

Hotel California and Nationals Park have a lot more in common than you might think. Fans attending game five of the National League Division Series in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night will be able to check into their seats at the stadium for the first pitch at 8:08 p.m. ET, but there's a good chance they'll end up trapped there (forever?) when Washington, D.C. shuts down the Metrorail beginning around 11:02 p.m. ET:

The Nationals face the Chicago Cubs in Thursday's game five; if the D.C. team emerges victorious, it will mark their first playoff series win in franchise history. Unfortunately, anyone potentially witnessing the historic moment must plan to travel to the game by bicycle or boat, fans vented:

Playoff games famously take forever, with it no longer uncommon for nine innings to last more than four hours (the average postseason game takes three and a half hours, The New York Times reports). What's more, tickets to the Nationals game start around $83 — a steep price to pay to watch seven innings before needing to catch the baseball boat back home. Jeva Lange