Trump claims he 'met with the president of the Virgin Islands.' That's him.

Donald Trump is the president of the United States and all its territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa. Another territory that Trump presides over is an island chain handily named "the United States Virgin Islands," lest anyone forgets to whom it belongs.

Still, it seems that fact can nevertheless slip one's mind on occasion. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, for example, was corrected on Thursday for calling the U.S. Virgin Islands its own country, The Washington Post reports. ("It's America," Rep. Kathy Castor [D-Fla.] told Perry. "They're American citizens, so it's not a country.")

Then on Friday, Trump told attendees of the 2017 Value Voters summit: "I met with the president of the Virgin Islands." As aforementioned, Trump is the president of the U.S. Virgin Islands.