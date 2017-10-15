Clinton: Trump's Iran deal move 'basically says America's word is not good'

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton appeared on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS Sunday to talk Iran, the 2016 election, and more.

"First of all, it basically says America's word is not good," Clinton said of President Trump's Friday announcement that he would not certify the Iran deal again. Trump, she argued, "is upending the kind of trust and credibility of the United States' position and negotiation that is imperative to maintain." By "working to isolate Iran on every issue" despite its deal compliance, Clinton added, Trump has given Iran "the aggrieved-party spotlight."

Later in the interview, the conversation turned to Clinton's newest book, What Happened, which examines her loss to Trump in the 2016 election, as well as the role of gender in politics.

"I would have won but for Jim Comey's letter on Oct. 28," she said of former FBI Director James Comey's letter to Congress reopening his agency's investigation into Clinton's private email server. "I think every day that goes by, the evidence of that becomes clearer," she went on, "and I don't blame any woman who hears that, 'Oh the FBI's opening another investigation into Hillary Clinton' for saying 'Well, I'm not wasting my vote' or 'I can't vote for her' or 'I'm just not going to vote now.'" For women, Clinton said, a vote is "a very personal commitment" so "they want to be sure they're right."