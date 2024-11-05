Supreme Court to resolve Louisiana gerrymander

The court will hear a case challenging the second majority-Black district in the state

Protesters for Black congressional representation protest in front of Supreme Court
Louisiana will use the map with two Black districts in the 2024 election
(Image credit: Shannon Finney / Getty Images for Rooted Logistics)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to adjudicate a long-running fight over Louisiana's 6th Congressional District, which one federal court ordered to be redrawn as a majority-Black district and a second federal court tried to undo. Black people make up about a third of Louisiana's population, but only one of its six House members is Black.

