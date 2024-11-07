Harris concedes as world prepares for Trump's return

Vice President Kamala Harris told supporters it was important to 'accept the results of this election'

Kamala Harris concedes
Harris made a congratulatory phone call to Trump in addition to her concession speech at Howard University
What happened

World leaders congratulated President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday on his decisive electoral victory. President Joe Biden invited him to the White House to start the presidential transition, and Vice President Kamala Harris made her own congratulatory phone call to Trump before giving a concession speech to the country.



Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

