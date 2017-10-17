The White House says Democrats only oppose the border wall because they hate Trump

Congressional Democrats are not supporting efforts to fund President Trump's much-promised wall along the southern border, a White House representative said Tuesday, purely out of petty, political malice.
"Many Democrats, don't forget, many Democrats in 2006 voted for the Secure Fence Act," Marc Short, Trump's director of legislative affairs, argued on Fox News. "But now they don't want to fund it for political reasons," he continued. "They don't want the president to have a win." Short said that because the wall is key to national security, funding "will happen at the end of the year."
Trump's border wall is supposed to be see-through, up to 55 feet high, and possessed of a "big, beautiful door." Its price tag — depending on what features are included and, at this stage, whose estimate you use — would be in the tens of billions of dollars. The 2006 bill Short mentioned is part of the reason much of the border is already fenced. The places without a barrier tend to have mountainous terrain and extreme heat that together make both wall construction and illicit border crossings very difficult. Bonnie Kristian
When President Trump issued the third version of his travel ban in late September, the Supreme Court canceled oral arguments for two challenges to the policy's second iteration. But this week the ban is back at court as a federal judge in Maryland has held hearings to determine whether the new ban codifies religious discrimination against Muslims, as well as whether it exceeds Trump's executive authority to regulate immigration.
At the hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang pressed the Justice Department attorney defending the ban about the contents of the classified report that informs the new rule. "How is this different than Korematsu?" Chuang asked, referring to inaccurate information presented by the federal government to the Supreme Court in 1944's Korematsu v. United States, in which SCOTUS approved the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.
Chuang has yet to issue a ruling. The new ban is scheduled to take effect Wednesday, Oct. 18, which gives him a tight deadline to decide whether to suspend Trump's order. Bonnie Kristian
For a competitive sum, you may own an authentic, sweaty, game-worn LeBron James jersey — as well as the internal warmth that comes with a good deed done.
The NBA season tips off Tuesday, and the NBA announced that along with broadcasting partner Turner Sports it will be auctioning off the jerseys worn by players in opening night games to go toward relief efforts from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. The funds will be routed through the One America Appeal, a philanthropic effort spearheaded by the five living former U.S. presidents. Tuesday's two inaugural match-ups are between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, and the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors, which means threads worn by the likes of James, Kyrie Irving, Chris Paul, James Harden, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant may be up for grabs.
The auction begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET, and will run through Thursday, Oct. 26, at 9 p.m. ET. In addition to jerseys, autographed memorabilia and game-worn sneakers will also be available. The NBA will also run a promotional social media campaign Tuesday to raise awareness and engagement for hurricane relief efforts.
The first game of the season, between the Celtics and the Cavaliers, tips off Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET in Ohio. Read the league's full announcement below. Kimberly Alters
NBA on TNT will auction game-worn jerseys, other gear from tonight's season-openers to support hurricane relief efforts: pic.twitter.com/kKT6rOO70m
— Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) October 17, 2017
President Trump announced Tuesday that Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.) has withdrawn his name from consideration for the head of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. "Tom is a fine man and a great congressman," Trump tweeted while sharing the news.
Rep.Tom Marino has informed me that he is withdrawing his name from consideration as drug czar. Tom is a fine man and a great Congressman!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2017
On Sunday night, 60 Minutes and The Washington Post reported that Marino had worked for two years to push through a bill promoted and apparently written by the pharmaceutical industry that stripped the Drug Enforcement Administration of its biggest tool to fight prescription opioids entering the black market. Trump said Sunday that "we're going to look into the report" and that a long-delayed declaration of the opioid crisis as a national emergency could come next week. Jeva Lange
President Trump has gotten some flak for claiming, falsely, that former President Barack Obama and other ex-presidents did not call the families of fallen troops, but that was only one of the bits of indisputably "fake news" Trump spread during his two interactions with reporters on Monday, by Mike Allen's count at Axios early Tuesday. ObamaCare isn't "dead," for example, because Trump's "repeated efforts to repeal it failed," Allen notes, and the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell aren't "closer than ever before," because "both men and their staffs have been trashing each other in public and private for months."
Trump spreading fake news isn't new, Allen concedes, "and, yes, 35 percent of voters don't seem to care. But that doesn't make it any less dangerous." You can read his list of other demonstrable untruths, a few Trump "keeper" quotes, and a bonus prognostication from Stephen Bannon at Axios. Peter Weber
Morning Joe's Mika Brzezinski reacts in stunned horror to Trump's erroneous claims about fallen soldiers
Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski was unable to hold back her thoughts Tuesday concerning President Trump's erroneous claim that his predecessors did not call families of fallen soldiers, Mediaite reports. "Can [Trump] make a moment, perhaps just one, not about himself?" Brzezinski asked, shaking her head in disbelief. "It's really hard to watch. It's unbelievable. It's just gross."
"It's offensive enough," agreed co-host Joe Scarborough. "What is doubly offensive is ... he makes it about himself, 'boy, it's really tough,' and then he brings up his petty, long-running, insecure, pathetic, sad, weak dispute with the 44th president of the United States."
"This is rock bottom," Brzezinski said, "when he speaks like this, about our heroes."
Later in the segment, Brzezinski marveled: "What good, honest person, with a sense of duty and honor to this country, what person who loves America would say something like that? Let's just say it. There's nothing good about it, it's horrible — not a good person." Watch her remarks below, and Trump's original comments here at The Week. Jeva Lange
U.S.-backed forces seized complete control of the Islamic State's de facto capital of Raqqa, Syria, on Tuesday, a commander told The Associated Press. Brig. Gen. Talal Sillo deemed the victory "the fall of the capital of terrorism."
Following the liberation of the National Hospital in Raqqa, #SDF fighters take down Daesh flag raised in the centre of the city. #Raqqa #YPG pic.twitter.com/KxAExutHIR
— Rojava Defense Units (@DefenseUnits) October 17, 2017
Fighting with ISIS militants had been pushed back to a stadium in Raqqa, the terrorist group's last stronghold in the city, and on Tuesday the Syrian Democratic Forces at last raised their flag over the base, Reuters reports. The Kurdish YPG flag was planted in the stadium grounds.
ISIS has lost massive swaths of territory this year, including the city of Mosul, Iraq, and its forces have been pushed back into the Euphrates River Valley, where experts expect the militants to make their "final stand." Jeva Lange
On Monday, the Senate confirmed President Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to the Holy See, Callista Gingrich, 70 to 23. Gingrich, who is Catholic, is the third wife of prominent Trump supporter and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, who converted when he married her. "She realizes how big a challenge it's going to be," Newt Gingrich said on Fox News. "If you are the communications bridge between Pope Francis and President Trump, you're going to have a really big job, and she knows she's going to have to work hard." Peter Weber