Trevor Noah isn't buying the Trump-McConnell bromance, probably

President Trump has zero major legislative accomplishments due in part to his crummy relationship with the Republican-led Congress, "but they don't want people knowing that," Trevor Noah said on Tuesday's Daily Show. So on Monday, Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) "came out to say that they're not just colleagues, they've been best BFFs forever." He played a clip of them showing love, and laughed. "It's funny watching these two try and sell us their romance," Noah said. "Who are they trying to convince? Because all you have to do is compare yesterday to every other thing that they've said." He showed some examples, then had second thoughts.

"I'm going to take that back — actually, that does sound like real love," Noah said, acting out an imaginary lovers' quarrel where Trump is throwing all McConnell's clothes out his Senate office window. But Trump did make people forget his strained relationship with McConnell by creating a new controversy about comforting the families of fallen troops. Noah was unimpressed with Trump's "dog ate my homework" excuse for not having mentioned the four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger 12 days ago, but less impressed that he dragged Barack Obama into it. "I don't know why Republicans insist on letting Donald Trump speak," he said, emoting pity for McConnell. "They should just stage relationship paparazzi pictures."