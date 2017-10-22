Trump relitigates election, early presidency, media relations in weekend tweets

President Trump returned to familiar stomping grounds on Twitter Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. He claimed Facebook supported Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and painted himself as an underdog triumphant:

Crooked Hillary Clinton spent hundreds of millions of dollars more on Presidential Election than I did. Facebook was on her side, not mine! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017 Keep hearing about "tiny" amount of money spent on Facebook ads. What about the billions of dollars of Fake News on CNN, ABC, NBC & CBS? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017

Later Saturday, Trump turned to the record of his presidency so far, promising tax reform and health-care progress while boasting of mostly unspecified accomplishments on a litany of issues:

I agree getting Tax Cuts approved is important (we will also get HealthCare), but perhaps no Administration has done more in its first..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2017 ...9 months than this Administration. Over 50 Legislation approvals, massive regulation cuts, energy freedom, pipelines, border security.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017 ...2nd Amendment, Strong Military, ISIS, historic VA improvement, Supreme Court Justice, Record Stock Market, lowest unemployment in 17 yrs! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2017

On Sunday, Trump reiterated his belief that journalists habitually "FABRICATE STORIES" about him and promoted an interview with himself airing that day. Bonnie Kristian