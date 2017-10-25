Team carries woman with multiple sclerosis up a mountain to see gorillas

Susie Twydell was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, and now using a wheelchair, she thought she'd never be able to live out her dream of traveling to Africa to see gorillas in their natural habitat.

Twydell, 40, lives in London, and when she was told a team of porters could carry her in a stretcher up to see gorillas in a Rwandan wildlife park, she immediately started raising money for the trip of a lifetime. Twydell traveled to Rwanda with her husband, David, and as promised, was lifted into a stretcher and carried for 45 minutes up the mountain. She was transferred to a wheelchair and saw a silverback and its babies from just a few yards away.