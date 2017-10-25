Bill O'Reilly might soon be back on TV with a syndicated show

Bill O'Reilly, fired from Fox News after it was reported that several women accused him of sexual harassment and he paid out millions in settlements, might be getting a second chance.

He is in negotiations with Sinclair Broadcast Group, known for telling local news channel managers they have to run segments featuring conservative commentary, two people familiar with the talks told NBC News. The recent revelation that O'Reilly settled a $32 million sexual harassment claim made by former legal analyst Lis Wiehl didn't scare Sinclair off, with one person telling NBC News, "They took a pause but it didn't really change anything for them."

Sinclair denies being in negotiations with O'Reilly, but a person close to him says they are "about midway" through talks. Sinclair owns or operates 173 television stations in the United States, and if a deal to purchase Tribune Media is approved by regulators, that number would rise to 220. As for O'Reilly, one person told NBC News Sinclair is thinking about giving him a two-hour syndicated show, maybe starting at 6 or 7 p.m: "They want to do something anti-CNN, anti-MSNBC." Catherine Garcia