White nationalists plan 'White Lives Matter' rallies in Tennessee towns

White nationalists have planned marches in Shelbyville and Murfreesboro, Tennessee, on Saturday to protest refugee resettlement in their state, highlighting last month's lethal church shooting in Antioch, Tennessee, by a Sudanese suspect. The "White Lives Matter" events are organized by some of the same groups involved in the rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year, where an anti-racist demonstrator, Heather Heyer, was killed when a white supremacist rammed his car into a crowd.
A group of 172 Tennessee clergy issued a statement condemning Saturday's marches before they began. "These organizations are founded on the principles of white ethnonationalism," the statement says. "Our faiths call us to build bridges across racial and ethnic divides, not to dig deeper trenches. We stand as neighbors and as people of faith to proclaim that we are stronger as a community of love, faith, and peace."
Counter-protests are expected, and local law enforcement as well as demonstrators on both sides say they hope to avoid violence. "There is a threat level that didn't exist before," mused Brad Griffin, a "White Lives Matter" organizer. "It used to be just us and these peaceful liberals out there yelling at each other." Griffin told The Washington Post he urged Saturday's attendees to leave their guns at home. "Come to the White Lives Matter rallies to make a good impression," he wrote in a blog post promoting the event. Bonnie Kristian
A federal grand jury on Friday approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN and then Reuters reported Friday evening. The indictment has been sealed, so it remains unknown who has been charged or what the charges may be, and Mueller's office declined to offer any comment.
However, commentators have speculated the most likely subject of the indictment is President Trump's former campaign chair, Paul Manafort, whose home was raided in July by investigators tied to the Russia investigation who reportedly told Manafort to expect indictment.
Seemingly supporting that theory is the fact that Manafort's real estate agent testified before the grand jury last week. Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party.
Mueller has been authorized to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," meaning Manafort (or any other subject of the Russia probe) could be indicted for crimes unconnected to Russia. Bonnie Kristian
It was Halloween at the White House on Friday, and President Trump donned his most favorite costume of all: be-suited media hater.
"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," Trump declared to a roomful of tiny witches and Batmen and Princess Leias, the assembled children of reporters. He then handed out packets of candy emblazoned with the White House seal — after first checking with miniature Darth Vader, Rey, and masked ballerina that they "have no weight problems, that's the good news, right" — and gathered the costumed kids for a photo.
"So how does the press treat you?" Trump asked the media tots. "I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world."
"Well congratulations, folks," he continued, addressing the adults. "Here, you did a good job," he said, gesturing to the children. Then he pointed to himself: "I wouldn't say you did very well here." Watch below. Kimberly Alters
A Colorado Cub Scout has been kicked out of his den for asking a state senator why she backed a bill that would let domestic violence offenders buy guns. At the time, GOP State Sen. Vicki Marble praised Ames Mayfield, 11, for his "thorough" questioning. But later, the den leader told Mayfield's mother the question was too political, and the boy was no longer welcome. "I don't feel I did anything wrong," Mayfield says.
"Call them chunky, clunky, or plain old ugly," Balenciaga's Triple S Sneakers ($850) could be the most sought-after casual footwear of the season. On fashion runways and among the rich and famous who line them, intentionally unattractive sneakers are a fresh way to say, "Look at me." At a glance, the Triple S could be an '80s running shoe — one that's been "salvaged from a thrift store and plopped atop a sole that's two sizes too big." But the first shipment sold out almost instantly in Manhattan, and the sneaker is selling at twice its retail price on eBay. Gucci, Dior, and Prada are currently playing catch-up.
Man gets locked in gas station cooler overnight, decides to drink beer rather than figure out how to get rescued
When life hands you lemons, make hard lemonade. That, at least, appeared to be the thinking of a 38-year-old Wisconsin man who got trapped inside a gas station cooler Wednesday night while trying to fetch a beer at a Marshfield Kwik Trip, the Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reports.
According to police, the man got trapped around 11:50 p.m., but rather than just knock on the glass — which would have alerted gas station employees, who could have simply let him out — he decided that he "might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink the beer," the Daily Tribune writes. The man was freed six hours later, around 5:50 a.m., when another gas station customer happened to notice the man in the cooler.
Unfortunately, the newly liberated freezer man then allegedly left without paying for the 18-ounce bottle or three cans of malt beverage that he consumed during his gas station slumber party. The Kwik Trip manager also claims the man fell over a stack of beer cans and broke three of the cases open. Police have reportedly issued a citation for retail theft. Jeva Lange
Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch (R) has apparently told his close allies that he is planning to retire at the end of his term in 2018, The Atlantic reports, setting up former Massachusetts governor and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney to run for the 83-year-old senator's seat.
Rumors of Hatch's possible retirement and Romney's potential run have been swirling for months, with Hatch's spokesperson telling The Atlantic after this most recent report that "nothing has changed since The Atlantic published a carbon copy of this same story in April, likely with the same anonymous sources who were no more informed on the senator's thinking than they seem to be now."
Still, five people familiar with Hatch's thinking confirmed to The Atlantic that the senator is talking about retirement. Utah's World Trade Center CEO Derek Miller, who was considering a run himself, said that Romney's plan has been "reported to me as a 'done deal.'" And in September, UtahPolicy.com wrote that Romney "has the financial resources to mount a campaign no matter when Hatch decides."
In an October poll, The Salt Lake Tribune found that 75 percent of voters said Hatch should not run for an eighth term, while a plurality favored Romney as his replacement. Jeva Lange
Information brought by a Russian lawyer to a June 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had been previously discussed with the prosecutor general of Russia, Yuri Chaika, The New York Times reported Friday. The lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, reportedly used points from a memo Chaika's office had given to Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) and Rep. French Hill (R-Ark.) in April 2016 that allegedly tied two of Hillary Clinton's donors to the evasion of millions in Russian taxes.
Veselnitskaya had touted having compromising intelligence on Clinton — Trump Jr. agreed to setting up the meeting with an email that enthused "I love it" — but Trump's allies were ultimately unimpressed by Veselnitskaya's attempt to portray some of Clinton's campaign donations as "stolen" Russian money.
More notably, though, Russia experts told the Times that it was "inconceivable" that Veselnitskaya "would have bypassed her own government to deliver what are now unmistakably official allegations to an American presidential campaign," saying she must have coordinated with the Kremlin in some way. Read the full report at The New York Times. Jeva Lange