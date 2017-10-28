Obama has been called for jury duty in Chicago

Former President Obama has been selected for jury duty in Cook County, Illinois, the Chicago Tribune reported Friday, and he intends to serve next month. "He made it crystal-clear to me through his representative that he would carry out his public duty as a citizen and resident of this community," said Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans of Obama.

Jurors in Cook County are paid $25 for the first day and $50 per day after that. "Although it's not a place where the public can earn a lot of money, it is highly appreciated," Evans of Obama's possible service. "It's crucial that our society get the benefit of that kind of commitment."

Former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have also been called for jury duty since leaving office, though neither was selected to serve. Obama is also likely to be dismissed in voir dire because of the sensationalism his presence would bring to any case. Bonnie Kristian