Ivanka Trump's brand is rising among Democrats, falling among Republicans, survey finds

YouGov added Trump Hotels and Resorts and also Ivanka Trump's lifestyle brand to its consumer BrandIndex in May, citing heavy demand, and on Wednesday, it will unveil its findings, according to Axios. Neither brand fares particularly well, with both falling in the bottom 10 of the 1,600 brands it tracks. The views are polarized by political filiation, but even Republicans apparently prefer other high-end hotel brands to Trump hotels. Surprisingly, though, perception of Ivanka Trump's brand — while very low overall — has been rising among Democratic and politically independent consumers but falling among Republicans.
In late May, YouGov said that perception of Ivanka Trump's brand started rising among all demographics "at the beginning of May in virtual unison, right about the time Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work book." Critics panned the book, YouGov noted, but it "received many five star reviews on Amazon." YouGov BrandIndex interviews 4,800 people each weekday, drawn from an online pool of 1.8 million people. Peter Weber
House Republicans will not lower taxes for the most affluent Americans, people familiar with House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) plans told The Wall Street Journal. While the GOP had initially proposed a decrease to 33 percent for the highest earners, down from the current 39.6 percent, Republicans are now poised not to change the rate at all, or change it only by a very small amount. "The overall bill, it is a winner, and that's why I'm excited," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ahead of the legislation's release, which has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.
The exact income brackets are not yet clear, although The Wall Street Journal calls it "likely" that the 39.6 percent tax rate will apply to a higher threshold than today's $480,050, meaning fewer wealthy Americans will actually pay at that level. Additionally, Democrats are expected to take issue with many benefits that remain for the wealthy, including the higher cutoff, a delayed, phased-in repeal of the estate tax, and other proposals the richest Americans can use to pay less than their 39.6 percent rate.
Still, "some high-income wage earners could face higher federal tax bills, particularly if they live in high-tax states and are thus no longer able to deduct their state income taxes, as the plan will suggest," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The draft bill would still immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent. Read four ideas in the Republican tax plan that Democrats should get on board with here at The Week. Jeva Lange
Chris Matthews tells Stephen Colbert that Mueller will take down Trump. Bernie Sanders says don't count on it.
MSNBC's Chris Matthews told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's Late Night that Monday's legal actions against three of President Trump's former campaign officials could be the beginning of the end, comparing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to a neat version of Peter Falk's Columbo character. "I think the guy's slowly going to build his case against the Trump enterprise, the entire Trump enterprise, starting with the guy who opened up relations with Russia" and moving up, he said. "It's going to be a slow, inevitable process of developing the closure between the Trump people and the Russians."
In his 50 years in journalism and politics, "I've never met a Russian, I've never had anything to do with a Russian," Matthews said, but with the Trump campaign, Russian ties turn up everywhere. "This is the strangest administration." Then Matthews and Colbert discussed, emotionally, Bobby Kennedy.
On Monday's Late Night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the day's indictments of Trump campaign officials were "a major step forward" in Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation, "but I worry very much about the attacks that we're seeing every day in a variety of ways, not only from the Russians, on American democracy." He mentioned Trump's attacks on the Constitution and media, corruption from weakened campaign finance laws, and Republican voter suppression efforts.
Seth Meyers suggested that Mueller's investigation won't bring down Trump anytime soon, and Sanders agreed, saying progressives should focus on "bread and butter issues," not just democracy threats. "Americans are not staying up every day worrying about Russians, Russia's interference in our election," he said. "They're wondering how they're going to be able to send their kids to college. They're worried about how they're going to be able to pay the rent." Watch below. Peter Weber
All parents, secretly or openly, want to impress their kids. For Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Halloween dressed as David Letterman wasn't enough, or even impressive. So he asked if he could jam with guest Kristen Bell, looking kind of like Burt Reynolds. "Should we do 'Snowman'?" Bell asked, and Grohl agreed, calling the song from Frozen his "Highway to Hell" (in a good way). Bell dedicated the song to Grohl's three daughters, and snuck off to play drums with Kimmel's house band. That's when "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" started morphing into Metallica's "Enter Sandman." It's hard to say if that raised Grohl's cachet with his daughters or lowered it. Either way, you can enjoy below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert isn't buying Trump's disownment of ensnared campaign adviser George Papadopoulos
Tuesday was Halloween, and Stephen Colbert appeared on The Late Show in costume as a late-night host, but in the Halloween spirit. "Now, ghouls and goblins, join me for tonight's twisted tale of terror, The Fall of the House of Trumper," he said, spookily, kicking off another look at Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and two other aides.
Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to argue that Manafort's transgressions "took place long before he came to the campaign" — "Iron-clad defense," Colbert said: "'Don't blame me, I happen to know he was a criminal before I hired him'" — though the indictment says Manafort's alleged conspiracy lasted through February 2017.
Still, if Trump was prepared for the Manafort indictment, he and everybody else was blindsided by Mueller's ace, the unsealed guilty plea of campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who has been cooperating with Mueller's team for months. Colbert showed CNN's Jeffrey Toobin suggesting that Papadopuolos was wearing a wire for those months, declaring the idea "Papadop-alicious." He was less sympathetic about White House staffers who are, reportedly, "freaking out" about the Papadopoulos and Manafort news. "Oh are they?" he said. "Do they wake up every morning feeling overwhelming dread that something terrible is happening in our country that they have no control over? I have no idea how that feels — if I drink enough! Welcome to the club."
"Now, according to Trump, 'George' is just some random young person he's barely heard of, like Tiffany," Colbert said, unkindly. But he didn't buy that or the line from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that Papadopoulos had just one meeting with Trump. "Did you not go to health class?" he asked. "Collusion is like pregnancy — it only takes one time." Watch below. Peter Weber
As Rupert Murdoch's media empire adopts the Trump line on Russia, some Fox News employees grumble
Prominent U.S. media organizations controlled by Rupert Murdoch have recently uniformly adopted the White House argument that it is Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, not President Trump's circle, that need a federal investigation, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is compromised or overzealous and should resign. Even The Wall Street Journal is on board. But none of the Murdoch properties has been as conspicuous, or as casual about blurring the line between news and opinion, as Fox News.
As America tackles Russian meddling in its democracy, "the agreement on the basic facts in the mainstream news media does not extend to Rupert Murdoch's media empire and other important parts of the conservative media," says New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg. "The collective coverage from the Journal editorial page, the New York Post, and Fox News — not including the straight-ahead coverage by the likes of Shepard Smith and Bret Baier — was testament to the Murdoch empire's ability to make its own journalistic weather."
Well, some Fox News employees are ready for a season change, or at least an umbrella, CNN's Oliver Darcy reports. "I'm watching now and screaming," a Fox News personality texted CNN while watching Fox News' coverage of the arrest of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. "I want to quit." A senior Fox News employee said there were "many eye rolls" in the newsroom Monday, adding, "Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House."
"It's an embarrassment," another Fox News employee told CNN. "Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the president at all costs, and it's that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others." A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the network covered the Manafort news accurately and fairly on both the news and opinion side. You can read more Fox News employees arguing otherwise at CNNMoney. Peter Weber
On Tuesday afternoon, a man in a rented Home Depot truck — identified by news organizations as 29-year-old Uzbek national Sayfullo Saipov — drove into a bike lane in lower Manhattan, killing eight people, including five Argentine tourists and one Belgian. It is being called the biggest terrorist attack in New York City since 2001. Hours later, thousands of New Yorkers turned up to march in the annual Halloween parade, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
New York City's annual Halloween parade gets massive turnout despite terror attack earlier in the day #NYCStrong pic.twitter.com/ju4MlzCbHX
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 1, 2017
New Yorkers are in mourning after the attack, CNN's Brynn Gingras reports, but it was important for the city and its residents that the parade was not canceled and that swells of people turned out hours after the attack to celebrate and, in the words of GOP pollster Frank Luntz, give "the biggest middle finger to terrorists." Peter Weber
It took ribbons, tinsel, lights, hula hoops, and a lot of zip ties to turn Roslyn Breen's wheelchair into a carriage fit for a princess.
Roslyn, 3, was born with a condition affecting her muscles, which doctors have not yet been able to diagnose. The Comstock Park, Michigan, resident is unable to walk or sit up, and her mother, Tiffany, told Fox 17 she wanted to make her daughter's Halloween special, and spent the last year collecting the items necessary to transform Roslyn's wheelchair into Cinderella's carriage. "Roz is forever my little princess, and she loves Disney, so we knew Cinderella was something she'd really want," she said.
No detail was ignored, and Roslyn even wore "glass" slippers like Cinderella. The ensemble was a hit, and Roslyn loved how much it glowed. "I wanted her to draw attention in a positive way," Tiffany said. "A lot of times we get stares for different reasons." Catherine Garcia