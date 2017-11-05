Yemeni rebels claim missile attack on Saudi Arabia

Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for Saturday's missile attack on Riyadh in neighboring Saudi Arabia. The missile was intercepted and destroyed near the city's airport, and no one was injured.

"The capital cities of countries that continually shell us, targeting innocent civilians, will not be spared from our missiles," the rebels said in a statement to Al Jazeera, referring to the U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war to oppose the Shiite Houthis. The coalition blockade and bombing campaign have been accused of being war crimes as Yemen's civilian population suffers famine and a cholera epidemic on top of mass airstrike casualties.

Also Saturday in Saudi Arabia, 11 princes were arrested in a corruption investigation, including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is an investor in companies including Twitter and Citigroup. The arrests are seen as a way to consolidate the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is a driving force behind the Yemen intervention. Bonnie Kristian