The death toll of the Texas church shooting is about 7 percent of the town's population

Local law enforcement have yet to release a firm count of victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but most reports indicate about 27 people were killed and nearly as many injured.

Those numbers would be gutting under any circumstances, but the impact of the tragedy will be more sharply felt given the town's tiny size: Sutherland Springs was home to just 362 people as of the 2000 census, The New York Times reports, which means about the death toll amounts to about 7 percent of the population.

"There is a gas station and a post office. That's about all there really is," said Joseph Silva, who lives near Sutherland Springs, of the small town. "Everybody is pretty grief-stricken" after the attack, he added. "Everyone's worried." Bonnie Kristian