Fog prevents Trump from making unannounced visit to DMZ

Before President Trump left for Asia last weekend, the White House made plans for him to visit the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but the weather shut it all down.

Trump was on Marine One Wednesday morning, headed to the DMZ, when it was grounded 18 minutes into the flight due to bad fog. He was going to be joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, and he was "disappointed and frustrated" the visit couldn't take place, CNN reports.

The White House previously had said Trump was not going to the DMZ because his time in South Korea was limited. Catherine Garcia