Tuesday's mayoral races were good for incumbents, women, Democrats, and minorities

The mayors of New York City (Bill de Blasio), Boston (Marty Walsh), Detroit (Mike Duggan), St. Petersburg (Rick Kriseman), and Cleveland (Frank Jackson) — all Democrats — won their bids for re-election on Tuesday. In open races, though, women and minorities came up big. Here's a quick look at some of the notable winners.

Seattle: Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, was elected Seattle's first female mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, defeating urban planner and activist Cary Moon to replace Ed Murray, who resigned amid sexual abuse allegations.

Charlotte: Vi Lyles, the Democratic mayor pro tem, defeated Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith to become the first black woman to lead the North Carolina metropolis, and Charlotte's seventh new mayor since 2009. Incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost in the primary.

Manchester, N.H.: Joyce Craig became Manchester's first female mayor and the first Democrat to hold the position in a decade. She beat incumbent Republican Ted Gatas.

Hoboken, N.J.: City Councilman Ravi Bhalla became New Jersey's first Sikh to be elected mayor, and reportedly the first turban-wearing Sikh to lead an American city, beating a field of five other candidates to replace Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who endorsed Bhalla. In the race's final stretch some unidentified people distributed a doctored flier urging voters, "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!" Bhalla, who wears a turban, is an Indian-American born in New Jersey.

Atlanta: The crowded race to replace term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed will go to a runoff as two city councilwomen, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and independent Mary Norwood, got the most votes. The two women will face each other again on Dec. 5. Peter Weber