Rick Santorum pointedly blames GOP election losses on Trump

Democrats swept elections across the country Tuesday, notably beating GOP candidates in New Jersey and Virginia's gubernatorial races. And Rick Santorum thinks it's President Trump's fault.
The former Republican senator and presidential candidate refused to blame GOP candidate Ed Gillespie for his loss in Virginia's race for governor. Instead, Santorum took the post-election shame Trump piled on Gillespie and shifted it back on the president.
"I think the bottom line is Donald Trump is not delivering on what he said he was going to deliver on, and that's the problem," Santorum said on CNN. "And he needs to deliver. And if there's a message for Republicans, they better get that message and they better start passing stuff and looking like they can govern."
Trump consistently backed Gillespie during his campaign, tweeting out support and even recording a robocall to endorse the candidate. But when asked if Trump could've changed the election results by visiting Virginia, Santorum shook his head.
"I think the fundamental issue here is what's going on in the country, which base was motivated," Santorum said. "And right now, I think it's clear … the Democrats were motivated."
You can watch Santorum's entire passionate response below. Kathryn Krawczyk
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) coasted to re-election Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Nicole Malliotakis by nearly 40 percentage points. Four of the five boroughs chose de Blasio for a second term; only Staten Island went for Malliotakis.
But de Blasio may not have quite the mandate it seems. New York Daily News editorial board member Alyssa Katz pointed out that not even a quarter of active registered voters in New York City participated in Tuesday's election:
NYC: With an assist from rain and possibly the Board of Election’s un-purging of voter rolls, turnout 2 percentage points lower than in 2013 citywide elections, at 23.8% of active registered voters by my count.
— Alyssa Katz (@alykatzz) November 8, 2017
By comparison, 62 percent of active eligible New York City voters participated in the 2016 presidential election, Gotham Gazette reports. Kimberly Alters
Breitbart called Ed Gillespie a 'culture warrior' two weeks ago. Now that he lost, he's a 'Republican swamp thing.'
Just last week, Breitbart News executive chairman Stephen Bannon predicted that Republican Ed Gillespie would win the Virginia gubernatorial race. But on Wednesday morning — just hours after Gillespie's 9-point defeat at the hands of Democrat Ralph Northam — Breitbart's front page referred to Gillespie as a "Republican swamp thing":
President Trump, meanwhile, tweeted that Gillespie lost because he "did not embrace me or what I stand for."
In the weeks leading up to the election, Breitbart published several articles suggesting that Gillespie had surged in polls because of his focus on illegal immigration and his support for populist issues. An article published Oct. 26 called Gillespie a "culture warrior"; another post published Sunday was more explicit in its praise of Gillespie for "pushing back against the Far Left." Breitbart's senior legal editor, Ken Klukowski, went so far as to predict that "a Gillespie victory would be a vindication of the principles President Trump ran on."
But hours before the polls even closed in Virginia, Breitbart began to change its tone — perhaps in preparation for a Northam victory. An article providing live updates on the Virginia gubernatorial race referred to Gillespie as an "establishment Republican tactician" and called his campaign a "band of virtue-signalling Bush loyalists."
Two hours after Northam claimed victory, Breitbart posted an excerpt of a Daily Beast report that claimed that Bannon's offer to campaign on Gillespie's behalf was rejected by the campaign. Hours after Northam's victory, ABC News White House correspondent Tara Palmeri tweeted that Bannon's team was "fuming" after Gillespie's defeat. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Democrats dominated Tuesday's elections in Virginia, winning the governorship, lieutenant governorship, attorney general seat, and possibly the state legislature.
That's quite a sea change for the Old Dominion, where Republicans have controlled the House since 2000 and held a 16-seat majority going into Tuesday's races. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Republican candidate Ed Gillespie — a former head of the Republican National Committee — for the keys to the governor's mansion, while Northam will be succeeded as lieutenant governor by Democrat Justin Fairfax. Mark Herring, also a Democrat, retained his hold on the attorney generalship.
All three races were hotly contested — even the White House threw its weight behind Gillespie — and local newspapers took note of the Democrats' shocking night:
What Virginians are waking up to: pic.twitter.com/Eq5LG3r1uE
— Gabriel Debenedetti (@gdebenedetti) November 8, 2017
Read more about how Tuesday's results spelled deliverance for the Democrats via David Faris here at The Week. Kimberly Alters
On Tuesday, retired MLB ace pitcher Roy Halladay died when his new ICON A5 single-engine aircraft crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off Florida. Halladay had always wanted to be a pilot but couldn't get his license until he retired from pro baseball in 2013. The ICON A5 is made for entry-level pilots, The Associated Press reports, and there are only about 20 of the models in existence. Hallady isn't the only person who has died while flying the A5, AP notes:
The man who led the plane's design, 55-year-old John Murray Karkow, died while flying an A5 over California's Lake Berryessa on May 8, in a crash the National Transportation Safety Board blamed on pilot error. The NTSB will also investigate Halladay's crash to determine the cause. [AP]
Cagri Sever, ICON's newly hired director of engineering, also died in Karkow's crash. The A5 is an amphibious plane that can take off from the water and be towed with its wings folded. Halladay was obviously fond of the plane:
I’m really not big on posting pic’s of my stuff and I’ll never be on Cribs... but this A5 is so outrageous I’d feel guilty not sharing pics! pic.twitter.com/UUmZMfgsff
— Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 17, 2017
In April, another pilot made a hard water landing with his A5 off Key Largo, telling investigators that the plane came down faster than he'd expected. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, Virginia Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam (D) trounced Republican Ed Gillespie by a wide 9-point margin, bringing a lot of Democrats along with him on his coattails. On Wednesday's Morning Joe, Joe Scarborough was surprised. "Everybody on both sides of the aisles said this guy ran one of the worst closing campaigns they had seen in recent memory, and yet Virginia voters stood in the rain, they stood in long lines," he said.
"I do believe that next year may be the year of 'women voters and women candidates,' because I heard stories of women standing in the rain in Northern Virginia in long lines, and they weren't going to move until they got their vote against Donald Trump," Scarborough added. He said he still doesn't believe the 2016 election was about Trump as much as it was about Hillary Clinton, and by the same light, "last night wasn't so much about Ralph Northam as it was voters — Republicans, moderates, Democrats, and women — sending a message to Donald Trump."
Last night, voters sent a message to the president, says @JoeNBC #morningjoe pic.twitter.com/ZnEzqV9us1
— Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) November 8, 2017
It should be noted that on Monday, nobody on the Morning Joe panel of pundits thought Northam would beat Gillespie. So even if female voters standing in the rain outside D.C. were a strong data point for the 2018 midterms, rather than a bit of interesting anecdotal evidence, you should probably wait a few months before hitting the Vegas bookies with a wager on "women voters and women candidates in 2018." Peter Weber
The mayors of New York City (Bill de Blasio), Boston (Marty Walsh), Detroit (Mike Duggan), St. Petersburg (Rick Kriseman), and Cleveland (Frank Jackson) — all Democrats — won their bids for re-election on Tuesday. In open races, though, women and minorities came up big. Here's a quick look at some of the notable winners.
Seattle: Former U.S. Attorney Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, was elected Seattle's first female mayor since Bertha Knight Landes in 1926, defeating urban planner and activist Cary Moon to replace Ed Murray, who resigned amid sexual abuse allegations.
Charlotte: Vi Lyles, the Democratic mayor pro tem, defeated Republican City Councilman Kenny Smith to become the first black woman to lead the North Carolina metropolis, and Charlotte's seventh new mayor since 2009. Incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts lost in the primary.
Manchester, N.H.: Joyce Craig became Manchester's first female mayor and the first Democrat to hold the position in a decade. She beat incumbent Republican Ted Gatsas.
Hoboken, N.J.: City Councilman Ravi Bhalla became New Jersey's first Sikh to be elected mayor, and reportedly the first turban-wearing Sikh to lead an American city, beating a field of five other candidates to replace Mayor Dawn Zimmer, who endorsed Bhalla. In the race's final stretch some unidentified people distributed a doctored flier urging voters, "Don't let TERRORISM take over our town!" Bhalla is an Indian-American born in New Jersey.
Atlanta: The crowded race to replace term-limited Mayor Kasim Reed will go to a runoff as two city councilwomen, Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and independent Mary Norwood, got the most votes. The two women will face each other again on Dec. 5. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert taped Tuesday's Late Show before the polls closed on election day, but he had an inkling that Democrats would do well in Virginia, thanks to a series of poorly conceived pleas Donald Trump Jr. tweeted urging Republicans to turn out for GOP candidate Ed Gillespie. "A fine thing to tweet," Colbert said, reading one, "except the election was today, not tomorrow. #WhoopsyDaisy #TurnsOutEricIsTheSmartOne." Don Jr. must be under enormous pressure, since his father is touring Asia, leaving him the lone Donald Trump in the Western Hemisphere, Colbert joked, and then he said something nice about the president, who joined U.S. troops in South Korea for a "taco Tuesday" lunch.
"Good for him," Colbert said. "I criticize him a lot, but this is what the commander-in-chief should do. It is nice to see that he's willing to make the right choice, as long as it involves eating a taco" (and also, apparently, a burrito and curly fries). Colbert also got in a Trinitarian joke about the nuclear triad.
"It's tough for Trump to be overseas, because that's where all the foreigners are," Colbert said. "Trump has been clear that he wants us to buy American, hire American, so it's slightly surprising that he recently hired 70 foreign workers for his Mar-a-Lago golf club. So all you DREAMers are welcome to stay, as long as your dream is mowing the back nine." Finally, Colbert found a silver lining in Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) being viciously tackled by a neighbor over landscaping decisions: "Now I condemn all forms of violence, but it is refreshing to see that even in this politically charged environment, we can go back to feuding over stupid stuff." Watch below. Peter Weber