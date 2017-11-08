Is the DOJ demanding CNN be sold off as payback for Trump coverage?

A proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner is apparently being held up by the Justice Department until the two companies sell off parts of their portfolios, Politico reported Wednesday.
The deal apparently hinges on Turner Broadcasting, The New York Times reported — and CNN specifically. Citing "people briefed on the matter," the Times said that the Justice Department wants Time Warner to sell off Turner Broadcasting, CNN's parent company, before it will approve the merger. Alternately, AT&T could sell off DirecTV for the sale to be approved, the Times reported.
The Wall Street Journal noted last week that vertical mergers like the one between Time Warner and AT&T rarely face legal challenges because of the difficulty of proving potential consumer harm. One anonymous source who spoke to CNN called the DOJ's alleged request for Time Warner to offload Turner Broadcasting a "fig leaf for threatening CNN."
When the deal for AT&T to buy Time Warner was announced last October, former FCC commissioner Michael Copps cautioned against its approval. "The sorry history of mega mergers shows they run roughshod over the public interest," Copps warned. During the final weeks of 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump said that if elected, his administration would block the proposed merger, which he called "concentration of power in the hands of the few."
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment to Politico. In July, The New York Times reported that White House advisers saw "a potential point of leverage over [CNN]" in the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. President Trump, meanwhile, has made a habit of calling CNN "fake news" and tweeted disparagingly about the news organization five times in the month of October alone. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A winter's ball indeed: In January 2019, Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role in Hamilton: An American Musical when he takes the show to Puerto Rico for a limited three-week run, the thespian announced Wednesday.
The play will run at Teatro UPR, a theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will return to the role of Alexander Hamilton for the first time since ending his run on Broadway in July 2016.
In a press release, Miranda said that he hopes the musical will help the island recover economically and culturally in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Though Miranda was born in New York City, his parents were both born in Puerto Rico.
"Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," Miranda explained, "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto
Lottery tickets will still be available for $10 each prior to each performance in Puerto Rico. The show has grossed over $275 million, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Elianna Spitzer
American citizens looking to travel to Cuba may rethink their vacation choice, thanks to a list of travel restrictions and sanctions announced Wednesday by the Trump administration. The blacklist will go into effect Thursday.
New restrictions mean that American tourists will need to primarily book a trip with organized tour groups in order to visit the country. U.S. government officials told The Associated Press that the restrictions aim to decrease American trade and commerce with businesses backed by the Cuban military. The list features 180 entities, including 83 hotels and 10 Havana boutiques.
"We have strengthened our Cuba policies to channel economic activity away from the Cuban military and to encourage the government to move toward greater political and economic freedom for the Cuban people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Wednesday.
The new restrictions represent a partial rollback of Obama-era policy changes, which loosened restrictions on trade and travel between the U.S. and Cuba. Although the new blacklist is designed to impact the Cuban military, the Trump administration has not commented on whether the restrictions are related to the "health attacks" that U.S. government officials experienced in the Havana embassy. Embassies in Havana and Washington will remain open, The Associated Press reported.
Read the full list of restrictions from the U.S. Department of State. Elianna Spitzer
A new effort to combat revenge porn on Facebook encourages users to ... send nude photos.
In April, Facebook announced an algorithm that uses one sample photo to identify similar photos and remove them from the social media platform. That algorithm is now being put into practice to help users remove photos that were shared without their consent. Here's the catch: Facebook needs to have a nude photo to recognize and delete a nude photo.
Facebook is thus encouraging users to send their intimate snapshots to themselves via the company's Messenger app, to enable the company to use its image-matching technology as a protective measure. CNBC reports Facebook's anti-revenge porn pilot program is available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Australia's
Facebook is using algorithms to address issues outside of revenge porn, too: The company recently concluded a trial to prevent the spread of fake news on social media after pledging to address the issue in August, the BBC reports. Facebook's algorithm elevated comments like "fake news" to the top of feeds on shared articles — but the plan backfired when "fake news" appeared at the top of comment sections on articles from reputable news sites like The New York Times, BBC, and The Guardian. Elianna Spitzer
El Chapo granted permission for psychological exam after his lawyers claim he may not be fit to stand trial
On Wednesday, Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman received permission from a U.S. judge to undergo a psychological examination to determine his mental competence, The Associated Press reports. Last week, the legal team for the former head of the Sinaloa drug cartel filed papers requesting authorization for the examination, claiming that the notorious drug lord had "suffered a marked deterioration in his mental state." "Something is not right with Mr. Guzman," the lawyers warned.
Defense attorney Eduardo Balarezo said Wednesday that his client's condition was declining. "His memory is failing," Balarezo said. "He's not remembering things."
Guzman is currently being held under "Special Administrative Measures," especially severe conditions that keep him completely isolated from inmates, limit his access to fresh air, and allow him only one hour a day outside of his cell. In the papers filed last week, Guzman's lawyers claimed that the effects of extreme isolation may negatively affect his ability to stand trial in 2018.
In March of last year, Guzman claimed that he'd borne "psychological torture" in the Mexican prison where he was held before his extradition to the United States. His lawyer at the time, José Refugio Rodriguez, told Vice News that Guzman wanted to reach an extradition agreement with the U.S. because "he can't bear the treatment he is receiving anymore." A Mexican government official disputed Guzman's claims at the time, telling a local news station that "the truth is he has not been subjected to torture, of course, or any degrading or inhuman treatment." Kelly O'Meara Morales
President Trump has faced talk of impeachment since before he even took office — but now, one member of Congress is giving it a deadline.
Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) promised there would be an impeachment vote in the lower chamber before Christmas in an impassioned speech before the House on Wednesday. And he had some harsh words for the commander in chief:
I now announce that before Christmas, there will be a vote on the chief inciter of racism, bigotry, hatred, xenophobia, sexism, ethnocentrism … I pray, Mr. Speaker, that this country will continue to reject what the inciter in chief, Donald J. Trump, has been causing this country to have to endure.
This isn't Green's first mention of impeachment on the House floor; he first broached the issue back in May. But it is the congressman's first time putting a due date on the effort.
Green said the vote won't happen until before Christmas because "there is still a need for the public to weigh in." He also acknowledged that not every representative would agree with him. "Whatever others will do is their choice," Green said. "My conscience dictates that I will vote to impeach."
Watch all of Green's passionate speech below. Kathryn Krawczyk
It's getting hot in here — and if you won't take Nelly's word for it, take Stephen Hawking's.
The world population is soaring, and humans' demand for energy is skyrocketing along with it. That's why, the physicist guesses, we have less than 600 years until humans turn Earth into a "ball of fire."
Hawking made his dire prediction via video conference at Beijing's Tencent WE Summit on Sunday, Metro reported. But Hawking said there's still hope for humanity — if we get out of here fast.
Luckily, there's a solar system just four light years away. Breakthrough Starshot, a project backed by Hawking and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is working to get there, developing tiny spaceships propelled by laser beams that could travel to Mars in less than an hour. That means they could speed to Alpha Centauri and its Earthlike planet Proxima b in about 20 years, according to Scientific American.
In other words: It might be time to start packing for a long, long road trip to save the human race. Kathryn Krawczyk
Mainers overwhelmingly voted for Medicaid expansion Tuesday. Now the state's Republican governor is refusing to implement it.
After 60 percent of voters in Maine voted Tuesday to expand Medicaid under ObamaCare, the state's Republican governor said Wednesday that he would not expand the program until it was fully funded by the state's legislature, the Washington Examiner reports. In a statement released Wednesday, Gov. Paul LePage said that "credit agencies are predicting that this fiscally irresponsible Medicaid expansion will be ruinous to Maine's budget."
Under the Affordable Care Act, states that expand Medicaid coverage have 100 percent of their costs paid by the federal government for the first three years of expansion. Federal government support would then phase down to 90 percent. Although Maine would receive $525 million in federal funding, the conservative Maine Heritage Policy Center estimated that the state would pay more than $100 million on Medicaid expansion costs by 2022.
LePage has vetoed five previous attempts at passing Medicaid expansion in Maine, but he does not have authority to veto the latest effort because it was a ballot measure, not a piece of legislation. Maine previously expanded in Medicaid in 2002 under former Gov. Angus King (I), which LePage has claimed created "massive budget shortfalls"; in 2013, LePage signed a bill paying off a $186 million Medicaid debt to 39 hospitals in order to protect the state's credit rating.
LePage has said that expanding the program would "kill this state." Maine is the 32nd state (not including the District of Columbia) to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, but the first to do so via voter referendum. Kelly O'Meara Morales