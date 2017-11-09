Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, other country stars read mean tweets about themselves for Jimmy Kimmel
The 51st annual Country Music Awards were on Tuesday night, and to celebrate, Jimmy Kimmel Live had some of the genre's biggest names read mean tweets about themselves. With R.E.M. on a loop in the background, Blake Shelton read a death wish from a fan, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs recited critiques of their looks, Darius "Hootie" Rucker and other artists read insults about their music, Jake Owen puzzled over what a frog and coffee emoji have to do with him being a douche, and Lady Antebellum tried to turn the mean tweet into a mean compliment. Trace Adkins had the best response, and you can watch it all below. Peter Weber
Seth Meyers usually isn't afraid to go there, but there are some jokes Meyers says he just can't tell, due to him being a straight, white male. That's where Late Night writers Amber Ruffin, who is black, and Jenny Hagel, who is gay, come in, but for Wednesday's edition of "Jokes Seth Can't Tell," they were joined by a new, very famous face: Hillary Clinton. With great delivery, Clinton told jokes specifically tailored for the first woman to become a presidential nominee in the United States, who won the popular vote, and is often a target on Fox News. Watch the video below. Catherine Garcia
The 2017 elections on Tuesday ushered in big wins for Democrats, with the biggest story being Virginia, where Democrat Ralph Northam trounced Ed Gillespie, a Republican running a campaign echoing President Trump's talking points. And Trump dumped Gillespie 20 minutes after his loss, Trevor Noah noted on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Trump does not play games with how fast he will abandon you," he said. "I bet you one day when the U.S. economy crashes, Trump's gonna be like, 'What a loser economy, I've never even heard of America. I'm from Sweden, guten tag."
"When you look at the bigger picture, you know who really won big in last night's election? Karma," Noah said. On Tuesday night across America, "incumbents were defeated by the very thing they were being dicks about." He illustrated this with three races. "And when you put it all together — the Democratic landslides, the victories for refugees, trans people, people of color — it was a horrible night for people like Sean Hannity, which you can tell by how much time he spent covering all of the results on his hour-long show." (Spoiler: 5 seconds.)
On Late Night, Seth Meyers noted the Democratic victories, but poked fun at the party, too. "Even before the results came in last night, Democrats were certain they didn't have a chance — which, of course, is how you know they actually had a chance," he said. "They won, but at least the Democrats were wrong again." He ran through several races, but ended with Gillespie's loss, focusing on his promise to save Confederate monuments. "The good news is in Virginia, when you lose, 150 years later you get a statue," Meyers said. "Of course, this is just one election night, and there's still a long way to go, but last night's results were promising for a Democratic Party in desperate need of something to give them hope." Peter Weber
Director Ridley Scott is re-shooting scenes for his new movie All the Money in the World, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer.
Filming was completed and the movie was set to premiere next week at AFI Fest, but after allegations of sexual assault were made against Spacey, the movie was pulled from the festival and Scott decided to cut Spacey from the film, the Los Angeles Times reports. Scott is trying to shoot Plummer's scenes and edit what has already been filmed in order to make the original release date of Dec. 22. Spacey played tycoon J. Paul Getty, alongside Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Catherine Garcia
When Shirley Shapiro was a 21-year-old student at Boston University, she took a stand against discrimination, and now, 69 years later, she is being recognized for following her conscience.
Shapiro, 90, told the Concord Journal that when she was a music student at the university, she was invited to join the Mu Phi Epsilon fraternity. She was excited to be part of the organization, until she found out black students were not allowed to join the BU chapter. "Who wants to join a group like that?" she asked. She went on to teach second and fourth grade in Boston for 32 years, and when her nephew Mark Shapiro found out what she did all those years ago, he contacted Rosemary Ames, the international president of Mu Phi Epsilon.
Ames told the Concord Journal she "can't deny" that there probably was discrimination back in 1948, and "it's not something we're proud of," but she was thrilled to welcome Shapiro into the fold as an official member during a ceremony at her Massachusetts home Nov. 2. "We've given her something she's wanted for a long time, and it was a pleasure to do so," Ames said. Catherine Garcia
Had he not made a flippant comment about the Women's March in January, John Carman might still be a freeholder representing Atlantic County in New Jersey.
Instead, his seat will now be filled by Ashley Bennett, a 32-year-old psychiatric emergency screener. She says she felt compelled to run after Carman shared a Facebook meme that asked, "Will the woman's protest end in time for them to cook dinner?" accompanied by the caption: "Just asking?" Bennett wasn't the only person who found this distasteful — several women complained to the Atlantic County board — and she ran to show elected officials they need to hold themselves to a higher standard.
Bennett, a Democrat in a Republican stronghold, beat Carman by almost 1,000 votes on Tuesday night. "People want change," Bennett told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday. "I am beyond speechless and incredibly grateful to serve my community. I never imagined I would run for office." Carman, who defended sharing the meme by saying he was only joking, posted on Facebook after his defeat that "apparently, the good Lord has other plans for me." Like maybe cooking his own dinner? Catherine Garcia
Just a few hours after it hit the streets of downtown Las Vegas, a driverless shuttle bus got into a minor accident, but police say all the blame goes to the human driver in the other vehicle.
No one was injured when a delivery truck hit the electric shuttle shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The shuttle is able to drive alongside other vehicles, senses traffic signals, and stops for pedestrians, and police said it stopped after sensing that the truck was about to back up. The truck's driver continued to go in reverse, though, and hit the front of the shuttle; police cited the driver for illegal backing.
The shuttle, which has room for 11 passengers and covers a half-mile loop in the Fremont East neighborhood, will remain in operation, says Maurice Bell, vice president of mobility solutions for Keolis Transit America. The shuttle also keeps extensive data on its trips, and Bell said that will help "tell us what occurred and what we could do in the future to improve upon." Catherine Garcia
A team of doctors in Germany and scientists in Italy were able to help a boy from Syria with a genetic disorder that left him with untreatable wounds covering 80 percent of his body.
The 7-year-old fled with his family from Syria to Germany in 2013, and by the time he started to receive treatment at Ruhr University Bochum, he was running out of time. He has a disease called junctional epidermolysis bullosa, caused by a mutation of the LAMB3 gene, which produces the protein that makes the top layer of skin connect to deeper layers underneath. The condition made his skin fragile and quick to blister, and his epidermis was still intact only on his head and a patch of his left leg. With all options exhausted, doctors reached out to scientists in Italy, asking if they could grow replacement skin for their young patient.
The scientists had regenerated healthy skin in a lab before, but never for as tall an order as this. They took epidermal cells from an area of his skin that did not have blisters, and genetically modified it in the lab, using a virus to correct the LAMB3 defect. The scientists then grew colonies of cells with corrected genes into sheets of genetically modified skin, and over two months, they grafted the skin to the patient. The grafts grew together and self-renewed, to the delight of the boy's medical team.
Once the epidermis has regenerated, the stem cells take over as in a healthy person, Michele De Luca at the University of Modena told The Guardian. Two years after the surgeries, the boy is doing well, does not take any medication, attends school and plays sports, and when he has a cut, his skin heals. Catherine Garcia