GOP Rep. Bob Goodlatte will retire rather than seek re-election

Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R) announced Thursday that he would retire rather than seek re-election in 2018. Goodlatte has represented Virginia's sixth congressional district for nearly 25 years, but said that with 2018 coinciding with the end of his chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee, "this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity for me to begin a new chapter of my career."

Goodlatte is but the latest Republican representative to announce he will retire rather than seek re-election in 2018, joining the likes of Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.), Rep. Frank LoBiondo (N.J.), and Rep. Jeb Hensarling (Texas). Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) have announced high-profile departures from the upper chamber as well. After Democrats won handily in Tuesday's off-year elections — including a sweep of the top races in Goodlatte's state of Virginia — the Party is hoping to carry that momentum into next year's midterms, with the goal of recapturing the House majority.

Goodlatte outlined a list of goals he'd like to achieve before leaving office, including immigration reform and ObamaCare repeal. Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters