Trevor Noah proposes a new Oscars category after Louis C.K. joins the list of alleged Hollywood perverts
Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show that he thought Facebook's proposal that you upload nude photos of yourself was "the most pervy story of the day, and then Louis C.K. said, 'Hold my penis.'" He was referring to the accounts of five women in The New York Times about C.K. masturbating in front of them or requesting to do so — allegations that prompted HBO to pull all of C.K.'s programs from their roster and axing him from an upcoming telecast.
"Like, at this point, we're going to need a new Oscar category this year: Best Actor Whose Movies We Can't Watch Anymore," Noah said. "And in fact, now that I think about it, all women in Hollywood should win double Oscars for acting like all the men were cool all along." The tsunami of sexual misconduct allegations after Harvey Weinstein's fall has gotten so big, he added, "it's getting to the point where whenever I see a beloved celebrity's name trending on Twitter, I'm like, 'Please tell me they're dead.'" Watch below. Peter Weber
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday that President Trump hopes Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore will "do the right thing and step aside" if the accusations made against him by four women who say he pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s are true.
"Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case one from many years ago — to destroy a person's life," Sanders said. In The Washington Post report, Moore was also accused by one of the women, Leigh Corfman, of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was only 14 years old and he was 32 and working in a district attorney's office. The piece was deeply sourced, with the reporters interviewing more than 30 people, and has been confirmed by CBS News and other outlets. Trump has previously tweeted his support of Moore, a former judge, calling him "a really great guy" in September. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday afternoon, Senate Republicans released the framework for their tax overhaul, delaying a steep cut in corporate taxes for a year and eliminating deductions for state and local taxes — for individuals, not businesses — among other differences with the House bill. The Senate version also leaves seven tax brackets, versus the House proposal's four brackets, lowering the top rate for wealthy individuals to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent. Also on Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved an amended version of their tax plan, sending it to the House floor.
According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, which analyzes congressional tax plans, the Senate bill would add $1.495 trillion to the federal deficit over 10 years while the latest House version would add $1.457 trillion. The plans can add no more than $1.5 trillion under rules Senate Republicans passed to allow them to approve the bill with just 50 votes.
On the other differences, "as leaders in each chamber grapple with difficult trade-offs on tax rates, deductions and deficits, the House is making decisions the Senate won't accept and the Senate is doing the same to the House," The Washington Post reports. Among those differences, the Senate would narrow the pool of multimillionaires who would have to pay the estate tax while the House phases the tax out entirely, and the Senate retains deductions for medical expenses and mortgage interest. Both versions would nearly double the child tax credit and keep the adoption credit. The Senate's decision to cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent, from 35 percent, in 2019 instead of next year sent the stock market lower.
Senate leaders and White House officials called the plan historic and necessary, but as you can see below, reporters were mostly interested in what Senate Republicans thought about the allegations that Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore fondled a 14 years old girl when he was 32. Peter Weber
President Trump has been touting the GOP tax plan as a wonderful thing for the middle class, but in reality, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, it will benefit the ultra wealthy — like Trump.
"The only thing that would be more beneficial to Donald Trump is a tax break that lets you claim your defendants as dependents," Meyers said. Trying to pass tax reform is a last-ditch effort for Republicans to get something done before the year is over, he said, and it shouldn't be that difficult for a group that has crowed about fixing the tax system for years and years. "Tax cuts are to the Republican Party what 'Piano Man' is to Billy Joel," Meyers said. "Whenever they think they're losing the crowd and people are heading for the exits, they can break that one out and everybody's gonna sing along."
Meyers went into some detail on how the House Republicans' plan would affect the middle class — decreasing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent results in a $1 trillion loss of revenue, and to make that up, important deductions that help residents in states like California and New Jersey, like the state and local tax deduction, would be eliminated. What's not touched? A tax break for golf club owners, which would directly benefit Trump. Watch the video below for more on the tax plan, and for Meyers' oddly accurate impression of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Catherine Garcia
Vice President Mike Pence has responded to the Washington Post report that Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, while in his thirties, pursued four teenage girls and initiated sexual contact with one of them when she was just 14.
"The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," Alyssa Farah, Pence's press secretary, said in a statement to CBS News on Thursday night. President Trump is in Asia and has not yet responded, making Pence the highest U.S. official to comment on the report.
Other high-profile Republicans have called on Moore to drop out of the Senate race, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who tweeted: "The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of." Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election. Catherine Garcia
Vito Perillo used to kick around the idea of running for local office, and finally, at age 93, he did it.
The World War II veteran and former engineer decided to run for mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, going up against a popular incumbent. Perillo, joined by his supportive family and neighbors, knocked on doors across town, introducing himself to voters and letting them know he wanted to lower their municipal tax rate and would be a "fiscally prudent" mayor. On Tuesday, residents of Tinton Falls went to the polls, and Perillo won the nonpartisan election by 300 votes. "I'm the mayor of all the people," he told NJ.com. "Even the people who didn't vote for me."
His grandson, Mike Perillo-Gentile, said he's proud of his grandfather for throwing his hat into the race. "A man of his age, when he said he wanted to run for mayor, any other grandson might have thought he's a little crazy," Perillo-Gentile told NJ.com. "Not if you know my grandfather. When he wants to do something, he does it, and I think it's a heck of a story." Catherine Garcia
In a fundraising email sent shortly after The Washington Post reported he initiated inappropriate relationships with teenage girls as young as 14 when he was in his thirties, Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, said it was up to "God-fearing conservatives" to support him by making an "emergency contribution" to his campaign.
The report is nothing but "lies" launched by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs," Moore said in the email. He conjured up images of fire and brimstone, telling supporters "the forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal — even inflict physical harm — if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me," but with a donation of any kind, he'll be able to "slug it out with the Obama-Clinton Machine." On Twitter, he shared a similar message, saying the United States "is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically," and based on the accusations, he made the unfortunate decision of bringing kids into the equation, saying he's running for Senate because "our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line."
Before Moore became the GOP's Senate nominee in Alabama, the former state Supreme Court chief justice was best known nationally for being suspended from the bench twice, refusing to remove a 10 Commandments monument from Alabama's State Judicial Building, saying Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress, and announcing he thinks "homosexual conduct should be illegal." Catherine Garcia
Even if the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Roy Moore are true, it's no big deal that he was a 32-year-old man initiating an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, because the Bible is filled with stories of older men with younger women, Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner Thursday.
"Take the Bible, Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance," Ziegler said. "Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist. Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual."
That's not Ziegler's only defense of Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama. He also told the Examiner it's "much ado about nothing" because the incidents would have happened "almost 40 years ago" and it's possible "Roy Moore fell in love with one of the younger women." Besides, Ziegler added, it's a pattern of Moore's to find himself in the company of younger women — he's been married to his wife, Kayla, for 35 years, and she's 14 years his junior. The real villain here is the press, Ziegler said, specifically The Washington Post, for breaking the story on Thursday. The paper was "desperately trying to get something negative" on Moore, Ziegler told the Examiner, but "he's clean as a hound's tooth." Catherine Garcia