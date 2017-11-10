Louis C.K.'s new movie is getting mothballed

The film distributor of Louis C.K.'s new movie, I Love You, Daddy, announced Friday that the company "will not be moving forward with the release," The New York Times' Cara Buckley tweeted Friday. The film was due to come out next Friday, Nov. 17.

Louis CK's film distributor for "I Love You Daddy" won't be releasing film. Was due out Nov 17 pic.twitter.com/rGvSuLotf0 — Cara Buckley (@caraNYT) November 10, 2017

The distributor's decision follows allegations by five women who detailed C.K.'s sexual misconduct to The New York Times. The story resulted Thursday in the cancelation of the movie's premiere. The women claim C.K. either asked to masturbate in front of them or in fact did it without permission. "If you're a fan, you might — instead of registering the gravity of all this — notice your mind wandering," writes The Week's Lili Loofbourow in her reckoning with the reports. "Even as it admires the women who came forward, it will also roam sloppily toward your love of the man's work."

The Orchard said in a statement prior to Friday's decision that "there is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations. As a result, we are giving careful consideration to the timing and release of the film and continuing to review the situation." As Variety notes: "There was a sense that it would be foolhardy to release it straight to digital services and avoid a theatrical run. Better, the company brass reasoned, to yank the film entirely."

In the film, which C.K. wrote as well as directed, the comedian plays a "worried dad whose teenage daughter (Chloë Grace Moretz) starts dating sixty-something legendary film director (John Malkovich)," Deadline reports. Jeva Lange