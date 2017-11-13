Trump travel ban allowed to take partial effect

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled on Monday that President Trump's latest version of a travel ban can go partially into effect, letting the government deny entry into the country of people who hail from six Muslim-majority countries and have no ties to family or institutions in the U.S.
Trump announced the travel ban, his third, on Sept. 24, replacing previous bans that were stopped in federal courts. The state of Hawaii sued to block the ban, arguing that the Trump administration does not have the authority to impose the restrictions under federal immigration law, and the Trump administration requested the appeals court block a judge's ruling that put the ban on hold.
Under Monday's ruling, the ban will apply to people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Chad who have no connections to the United States; familial connections include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law of people living in the U.S. Trump says his travel ban is necessary to protect the United States. Catherine Garcia
During a weekend trip to Roy Moore's hometown of Gadsden, Alabama, The New Yorker's Charles Bethea spoke with and messaged more than a dozen local residents who said they've heard over the years that Moore, the Republican Senate candidate, was banned from the mall because he pestered teenage girls.
Two women who spoke to The Washington Post last week, detailing how Moore tried to pursue relationships with them when they were teens, said they first met him at the Gadsden Mall, which opened in 1974. Moore was a regular visitor there in the late 1970s and early 1980s, several people told Bethea, and many employees remembered he would show up, usually by himself, wearing nice clothes. Gary Legat worked at a record store at the mall from 1981 to 1985, and said it was a place where teens went "to see and be seen." He said he thinks Moore was banned from the mall in 1979, and knows "the ban was in place when I got there."
A retired police officer named J.D. Thomas, who worked security at the mall, looked out for the teenage visitors, Legat said, and once told him, "'If you see Moore here, tell me. I'll take care of him.'" When Bethea called him, Thomas said he would not discuss the ban, but two police officers did tell Bethea that at the time, several teens who worked in the mall asked their managers to keep Moore away from them. "The general knowledge of the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high school dates," one officer said, and the mall viewed him as a problem. Catherine Garcia
Hours after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 16 years old, Republican Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore told reporters Monday night he has never met her and this is a "political maneuver."
"I can tell you without hesitation this is absolutely false," he said. "I never did what she said I did. I don't even know the woman. I don't know anything about her." During a press conference Monday afternoon, Beverly Young Nelson said that when she was a 16-year-old waitress at Olde Hickory House in Gadsen, Alabama, Moore, then a district attorney, dined there frequently, and one night offered to give her a ride home when her shift was over. Nelson said instead of driving to her house, Moore parked the car and groped her, then threatened her after she fought back. Nelson is the fifth woman to come forward with accusations of sexual misconduct or harassment against Moore.
Moore said he does not knew where the Olde Hickory House "is or was," and said the accusers only came forward because he is ahead in the polls. During her press conference, Nelson showed one of her high school yearbooks, and an inscription from Moore, which read, "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' Christmas 1977. Love, Roy Moore, D.A....Olde Hickory House." Moore did not comment on the yearbook message. Catherine Garcia
More than a dozen medical groups have agreed to change the guidelines for what constitutes high blood pressure in adults, based on the findings of a major study conducted two years ago.
For decades, the upper threshold for high blood pressure has been a top reading of at least 140 or a bottom number of 90; the new guidelines, announced Monday at the American Heart Association's conference in California, drop the numbers to 130 over 80. That means an additional 30 million Americans now have the condition, and it affects half of all adults in the United States.
The study found that when people tried to keep their top number at 120, it lowered their risk of having heart problems. Doctors say that in 90 percent of high blood pressure cases, the condition is caused by little to no exercise, unhealthy diets, and other bad habits, The Associated Press reports, and as blood pressure improves, the risk for heart disease and stroke drop. Catherine Garcia
The WikiLeaks Twitter account repeatedly messaged Donald Trump Jr. with political advice, The Atlantic reported Monday. Trump Jr. did not always respond to WikiLeaks' overtures, but The Atlantic reports that he did email senior officials in the Trump campaign, including Stephen Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and Jared Kushner, in September 2016 to announce that WikiLeaks had contacted him.
On Oct. 3, 2016, for example, WikiLeaks messaged Trump Jr. about a quote from his father's then-rival for president, Hillary Clinton. "Hiya it'd be great if you guys could comment on/push this story," WikiLeaks wrote, attaching a screenshot of a leaked document where Clinton jokingly suggested droning WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. Trump Jr. replied, per messages obtained by The Atlantic: "Already did that earlier today. It's amazing what she can get away with."
The messaging was mostly one-sided, and Trump Jr. stopped replying to WikiLeaks' messages in October 2016. But that didn't stop the organization from reaching out; weeks before the election, WikiLeaks suggested that the Trump campaign send them now-President Trump's tax returns in order to "improve the perception of our impartiality." On election day, hours before Trump became the clear winner, WikiLeaks suggested to Trump Jr. that his father refuse to concede the election and instead challenge the media and "other types of rigging that occurred."
WikiLeaks declined to comment on the messages. An attorney for Trump Jr. said in a statement: "We can say with confidence that we have no concerns about these documents and any questions about them have been easily answered in the appropriate forum." As recently as July, WikiLeaks reached out to the first son, offering to publish his email exchange with Rob Goldstone, the publicist who set up his heavily scrutinized meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Read the full story on the correspondence between Trump Jr. and WikiLeaks at The Atlantic. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Hundreds of ISIS fighters were smuggled out of Raqqa. And the American-backed coalition let them get away.
Local officials in Raqqa apparently negotiated and agreed to the escape of thousands of ISIS fighters in exchange for an end to fighting in the former ISIS capital, the BBC reported Monday. The Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of American-backed Kurdish and Syrian fighters, apparently hired local truck drivers to smuggle ISIS fighters out of Raqqa and told the drivers that they would be transporting families that had been displaced by fighting in Syria.
"We didn't want anyone to leave," Col. Ryan Dillon, spokesman for the Western coalition against ISIS, told the BBC. "It comes down to Syrians — they are the ones fighting and dying, they get to make the decisions regarding operations." One of the truck drivers tasked with transporting the expelled ISIS fighters said the militants "booby-trapped our trucks. If something were to go wrong in the deal, they would bomb the entire convoy. Even their children and women had suicide belts on."
During the drive out of Raqqa, some drivers were beaten and threatened by the jihadists, who reportedly told them, "Let us know when you rebuild Raqqa — we will come back." Drivers who spoke to the BBC said that they have not yet been paid by the SDF.
Former ISIS intelligence chief Abu Musab Huthaifa told the BBC that thousands of ISIS fighters escaped Raqqa and had spread beyond Syria. A French ISIS fighter now in Idlib, a Syria city near the Turkish border, told the BBC, "There are some French brothers from our group who left for France to carry out attacks in what would be called a 'day of reckoning.'"
Read the full account of ISIS's escape from Raqqa at the BBC. Kelly O'Meara Morales
In a press conference Monday with women's rights attorney Gloria Allred, 56-year-old Beverly Young-Nelson became the fifth woman to accuse Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of inappropriate sexual conduct. Young-Nelson said that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old.
Reading from a printed statement, Young-Nelson recounted how Moore was a frequent patron at the Alabama restaurant where she worked as a waitress, and said the then-district attorney offered to give her a ride home one night after work. Young-Nelson said that Moore then parked the car behind the restaurant and began to grope her, grabbing her neck as he tried to pull her head towards his groin.
Young-Nelson said that she fought back and that Moore eventually "gave up" and told her: "You're just a child and I am the district attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you." Young-Nelson said she quit her waitress job the next day and has not seen Moore since.
"He said 'You're just a child.' And he said, 'I am the District Attorney of Etowah County. And if you tell anyone about this, no one will ever believe you," accuser Beverly Young-Nelson says Roy Moore told her after the alleged sexual assault. (via CBS) pic.twitter.com/3GZNQqIO0A
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 13, 2017
At the press conference, Young-Nelson also showed her high school yearbook, which in December 1977, she said Moore signed with a fawning note: "To a sweeter more beautiful girl I could not say 'Merry Christmas.' 1977 Love, Roy Moore D.A."
Allred said that her client wanted to testify under oath before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Moore's alleged assault. Last week, The Washington Post published allegations by four women that Moore had initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers and he in his early 30s. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Russia's state-funded English-language news agency RT self-reported its registration as a "foreign agent" in the United States on Monday. "Between legal action and registration [as a foreign agent], we have chosen the latter," tweeted RT's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, citing a Nov. 13 deadline imposed by the Justice Department.
In October, Twitter announced its decision to immediately end advertising from accounts owned by the Russian state-sponsored news agency Sputnik, in addition to RT. "This decision was based on the retrospective work we've been doing around the 2016 U.S. election and the U.S. intelligence community's conclusion that both RT and Sputnik attempted to interfere with the election on behalf of the Russian government," Twitter wrote in its statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that if the U.S. took action against Russia's media, it would respond tit-for-tat. "An attack on our media in the U.S. is an attack on the freedom of speech beyond all doubt," Putin said. CNN and the U.S. government-sponsored Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty could be potential targets in a retaliation, Reuters reports. Jeva Lange