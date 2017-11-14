Italy lost its bid to play in the World Cup for the first time since 1958

Buck up, Team USA. Sure, the U.S. men's soccer team didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1986, eliminated by Trinidad and Tobago, but on Monday, powerhouse Italy lost its do-or-die qualifying match with Sweden, meaning the Azzurri will miss their first World Cup tournament since 1958. Within hours of the 0-0 tie (leaving Sweden a 1-0 lead in the two-game series), Italy's coach, Piero Ventura, resigned. "I'm not sorry for myself but all of Italian football," said goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, who played in the last five World Cups, including in 2006, when Italy won. Italy has played in 18 World Cups, tying Germany and two behind Brazil.
Italy and the U.S. aren't the only surprise losers in this World Cup qualifying season. Also missing in 2018 will be the Netherlands, runners-up in 2010; African powerhouse Ghana; and Chile, 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions. Of the 32 slots in the World Cup tournament, 29 have already been filled. The final three will go to either Ireland or Denmark, Australia or Honduras, and New Zealand or Peru. Peter Weber
On Monday, the House passed a resolution declaring U.S. support for a Saudi-led military operation in Yemen outside the scope of congressional authorization to fight Al Qaeda and allied groups. The nonbinding measure passed with broad bipartisan support, 366 to 30. It does not call for the Trump administration to cease supporting Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen, where an air campaign against Iran-allied Houthis had killed thousands of civilians and contributed to a growing humanitarian disaster, but it publicly acknowledges America's role.
"To date, Congress has not enacted specific legislation authorizing the use of military force against parties participating in the Yemeni civil war that are not otherwise subject to the Authorization of Use of Military Force," the resolution states, either the 2001 version or the 2003 version for the Iraq War. "What our military is not authorized to do is assist the Saudi Arabian regime in fighting the Houthis," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), co-sponsor of the resolution with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), said on the House floor. "In many cases, the Saudis have aligned with Al Qaeda to fight the Houthis, undermining our very counterterrorism operations."
Khanna has been urging Congress to step up its oversight of America's military operations, arguing that the Yemen conflict requires specific congressional authorization under the War Powers Act. Some Republicans disagree with that contention, and House GOP leaders agreed to a vote after watering down the measure. "I don't believe our security cooperation with the Saudis triggers War Powers," said House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce (R-Calif.). "But just because it does not arise under that particular statute, does not make it immune from our scrutiny." The Senate has no corresponding legislation, Politico notes. Peter Weber
While excavating two neolithic villages in the country of Georgia, archeologists discovered evidence that humans were making grape wine hundreds of years earlier than researchers previously believed.
In 1968, archeologists in northern Iran found six containers that dated back 7,000 years, containing traces of chemicals found in wine. Today, a new team working out of the South Caucasus region of Georgia found fragments of fired clay pots that analysis suggests are from 6,000-5,800 BC. Writing in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers said that inside eight of the fragments, they found traces of tartaric acid, a substance found in grapes, and that soil samples turned up grape starch particles and the remains of a fruit fly. The clay pots are very narrow at the bottom, and researchers think they were likely partially buried during the winemaking process, which is something some winemakers still do in Georgia.
"The Georgians are absolutely ecstatic," archeologist and study co-author Stephen Batiuk of the University of Toronto told The Guardian. "They have been saying for years that they have a very long history of winemaking and so we're really cementing that position." Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers puzzle out the GOP's bifurcated response to Roy Moore and sex abuse
Trevor Noah began his segment on Roy Moore on Monday's Daily Show by giving a confused two cheers to Republican senators who are running away from the Alabama GOP Senate nominee, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Ha-ha, look at Mitch McConnell's face," he said. "He looks like a man who made a point that... I agree with... about how we should believe the victims — I'm not used to this feeling, this is weird." He spent the rest of it criticizing Moore's loyal supporters elsewhere on the right, and especially Moore's evangelical Christian base, some of whom "only use religion when it suits them."
Moore, "as a devoted member of the Christian right who's been accused of horrible acts, he knows the one place a person can find forgiveness: You've got to go to a church, and then you take a right and go down two blocks to Sean Hannity's house," Noah said, playing some of Hannity's cringeworthy radio interview with Moore. Still, "Republican politics can basically be divided into two eras: there's BG and AG — before the grab and after the grab," Noah said, referring to President Trump's Access Hollywood confession. "Because once they made sexual assault seem like a partisan issue, it enabled all of their party members to use politics as a shield for their sex crimes."
On Late Night, Seth Meyers also focused on the "grotesque lengths" Moore's supporters are taking to defend him, with some awkward clips. "Not only are the accounts of Moore's accusers credible and supported by more than 30 sources," plus an unfortunate high school yearbook signing, Meyers said. "but people who know Moore have since come forward to corroborate the fact that Moore liked to date teen girls." It's nice that McConnell wants Moore out, Meyers said, "but now the question, what specific actions will the GOP take to stop Moore?" Watch below. Peter Weber
A North Korean soldier who was shot multiple times as he defected to South Korea is in critical condition but is expected to survive, the South Korean government said Tuesday.
On Monday, the soldier was driving in a vehicle alone when he started to speed toward the border, South Korean military official Suh Uk said. A wheel came off the vehicle, and he had to jump out and run to the border. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at him, and he ended up taking cover behind a South Korean structure inside the demilitarized zone. He was ultimately saved by South Korean and U.S. soldiers, who brought him over the border.
The soldier underwent several surgeries on Monday, and Suh said when he arrived at the hospital, he was unconscious and couldn't breathe on his own. He sustained intestinal damage, and doctors have removed five bullets from his body so far. The soldier was unarmed, and his uniform showed he held a lower rank, Suh said; they are still trying to determine where is from inside North Korea. This is the first time since 2007 that a North Korean soldier has defected across the Joint Security Area, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia
In a letter sent to the House Judiciary Committee on Monday, a senior Justice Department official announced that prosecutors are looking into whether they should appoint a special counsel to investigate the Clinton Foundation and former President Barack Obama letting Russia's nuclear power agency purchase a controlling stake in the Uranium One company.
The move comes 10 days after President Trump told reporters he is "really not involved with the Justice Department," but he thinks they "should be looking at the Democrats" because "a lot of people are disappointed in the Justice Department, including me." In his letter, Stephen Boyd, an assistant attorney general, said the prosecutors will "report directly to the attorney general and the deputy attorney general, as appropriate, and will make recommendations as to whether any matters not currently under investigation should be opened, whether any matters currently under investigation require further resources, or whether any matters merit a special counsel."
Trump has been mad at Attorney General Jeff Sessions ever since he recused himself from the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, setting up the appointment of Special Counsel Robert Mueller. People close to the White House told The New York Times that Sessions thinks if a special counsel is appointed to investigate the Uranium One deal, a talking point among some conservatives that is considered a non-scandal by those who have fact-checked it, he'll be back in Trump's good graces. During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions said if there was ever any investigation into the Clinton Foundation, he would recuse himself. Catherine Garcia
The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in California ruled on Monday that President Trump's latest version of a travel ban can go partially into effect, letting the government deny entry into the country of people who hail from six Muslim-majority countries and have no ties to family or institutions in the U.S.
Trump announced the travel ban, his third, on Sept. 24, replacing previous bans that were stopped in federal courts. The state of Hawaii sued to block the ban, arguing that the Trump administration does not have the authority to impose the restrictions under federal immigration law, and the Trump administration requested that the appeals court block a judge's ruling that put the ban on hold.
Under Monday's ruling, the ban will apply to people from Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, and Chad who have no connections to the United States; familial connections include grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law living in the U.S. Trump says his travel ban is necessary to protect the United States. Catherine Garcia
On a weekend trip to Roy Moore's hometown of Gadsden, Alabama, The New Yorker's Charles Bethea spoke with and messaged more than a dozen local residents who said they've heard over the years that Moore, the Republican Senate nominee, was banned from the mall because he pestered teenage girls.
Two women who spoke to The Washington Post last week, detailing how Moore tried to pursue relationships with them when they were teens, said they first met him at the Gadsden Mall, which opened in 1974. Moore was a regular visitor there in the late 1970s and early 1980s, several people told Bethea, and many employees remembered he would show up, usually by himself, wearing nice clothes. Gary Legat, who worked at a record store at the mall from 1981 to 1985, said it was a place where teens went "to see and be seen." He said he thinks Moore was banned from the mall in 1979, and knows "the ban was in place when I got there."
A retired police officer named J.D. Thomas, who worked security at the mall, looked out for the teenage visitors, Legat said, and once told him: "If you see Moore here, tell me. I'll take care of him." When Bethea called Thomas, he said he would not discuss the ban, but two police officers did tell Bethea that at the time, several teens who worked in the mall asked their managers to keep Moore away from them. "The general knowledge of the time when I moved here was that this guy is a lawyer cruising the mall for high school dates," one officer said, and the mall viewed him as a problem. Catherine Garcia