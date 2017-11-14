Joe Biden and Stephen Colbert talk Trump, grief, and who can unite America in 2020

When Joe Biden was last on The Late Show, he was vice president and Donald Trump president-elect, Stephen Colbert reminded Biden on Monday, and he said we should give Trump a shot to do the job. "Have we given him enough of a shot at this point?" Colbert asked. Biden said he reached a tipping point with Trump's response to the white supremacists and neo-Nazis marching in Charlottesville, and could no longer stay silent.
There has been a lot of talk about not "normalizing" Trump's behavior, "but whoever is the president is de facto presidential," Colbert said. "What do you think has changed about the presidency with him being president? ... How will this influence future presidencies?" "I think, God willing, it will go down as the single exception in American history," Biden said. After the novelty of the Trump show wore off, lots of Americans began to worry about the stability of the Republic, and "but for 74,500 votes ... we'd have a good president," he said. "We're talking about this like it was a wave election." "Only he is," Colbert cut in, getting a laugh from Biden.
Colbert and Biden then turned to Biden's new book, Promise Me, Dad, about staying engaged during and after grief. Finally, Colbert brought up 2020.
"I'm not going to ask you if you're going to run for president because I know you're not going to give me an answer," Colbert said, and when Biden shrugged, he asked anyway, soliciting a non-answer. "The country's never been more divided, we need a unifier," Colbert said. "Who do you like in the Democratic field, or the Republican field? Who do you think in 2020 could go, that person has a hope of uniting people?" Biden didn't name any names, but he said there's a whole new generation of Democrats entering politics, sick of the division, and the 2020 election won't really start for years. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert is disturbed by both the Roy Moore allegations and agreeing with Mitch McConnell
Stephen Colbert reminded his Late Show audience on Monday that Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, was credibly accused of fondling a 14-year-old girl when he was an assistant district attorney — "which would be appropriate only if he were a 14-year-old assistant district attorney — kind of like a Douchie Howser," Colbert joked.
Moore might have weathered the storm, but another woman stepped forward Monday, with some evidence from a Christmas greeting Moore inscribed in the woman's yearbook. "That is disturbing, but it could still play well with evangelicals, because he didn't say 'Happy Holidays,'" Colbert said. "That's a dealbreaker." Republicans are trying to figure out how to push Moore out of the race, including postponing the election, and the Senate majority leader said he believes the women and thinks Moore should step down. "What is this strange feeling?" Colbert asked, pained. "I'm not sure this is the word — I agree with Mitch McConnell?"
President Trump hasn't taken a side in the Roy Moore-GOP brawl, claiming he doesn't have time to watch TV because he reads so many "documents," but he did say he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin when he denied interfering in the U.S. election, Colbert noted. "Yeah, and we know from past experience you can always trust a guy who repeatedly denies allegations — look at Weinstein, Cosby, Ailes, O'Reilly, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Bill Clinton, and future Sen. Roy Moore."
If Trump got along with many of the leaders he met with in Asia, he had some hard words for North Korea's Kim Jong Un. "There's a lot to unpack from this presidential tweet," Colbert said, picking the oddest one. "First of all, North Korea called him 'an old lunatic,' and his response was, 'What do you mean, old?'" Watch below. Peter Weber
Jordan Klepper visits Puerto Rico, finds the upside in Trump's post-hurricane 'trickle-down responsibility'
President Trump declared his response to the brutal hurricanes in Puerto Rico a "10 out of 10," so Jordan Klepper at Comedy Central's The Opposition flew down to the island with purportedly high hopes. Klepper mostly kept up his faux-alt-rightish character in his interview with San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz and other Puerto Ricans, but he declared Trump's recovery effort a sub-par 6.5 ("if you round up, that's a 10, baby!"), given the huge numbers of people without power, phone service, drinking water, shelter, or working schools. Still, he found the upside in this federal dereliction.
"I think I'm starting to put it together," Klepper said. "When Donald Trump said it was a 10, he wasn't talking about his response, he was talking about the response he inspired. See, he's always thinking a couple of steps ahead, so many steps, often, he's behind. Something I like to call 'trickle-down responsibility' — people in the community, well then they're the ones who step up, they come together and they fix the problems, they move forward as a people and thus become that much more united. And we all know, Donald Trump, he's a uniter." After awarding perfect 10s to Puerto Ricans doing it for themselves, Klepper also brought back a gift for Trump himself. Maybe Trump should accept him (or her). Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, the House passed a resolution declaring U.S. support for a Saudi-led military operation in Yemen outside the scope of congressional authorization to fight Al Qaeda and allied groups. The nonbinding measure passed with broad bipartisan support, 366 to 30. It does not call for the Trump administration to cease supporting Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen, where an air campaign against Iran-allied Houthis had killed thousands of civilians and contributed to a growing humanitarian disaster, but it publicly acknowledges America's role.
"To date, Congress has not enacted specific legislation authorizing the use of military force against parties participating in the Yemeni civil war that are not otherwise subject to the Authorization of Use of Military Force," the resolution states, either the 2001 version or the 2003 version for the Iraq War. "What our military is not authorized to do is assist the Saudi Arabian regime in fighting the Houthis," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.), co-sponsor of the resolution with Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), said on the House floor. "In many cases, the Saudis have aligned with Al Qaeda to fight the Houthis, undermining our very counterterrorism operations."
Khanna has been urging Congress to step up its oversight of America's military operations, arguing that the Yemen conflict requires specific congressional authorization under the War Powers Act. Some Republicans disagree with that contention, and House GOP leaders agreed to a vote after watering down the measure. "I don't believe our security cooperation with the Saudis triggers War Powers," said House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce (R-Calif.). "But just because it does not arise under that particular statute, does not make it immune from our scrutiny." The Senate has no corresponding legislation, Politico notes. Peter Weber
Buck up, Team USA. Sure, the U.S. men's soccer team didn't qualify for the 2018 World Cup for the first time since 1986, eliminated by Trinidad and Tobago, but on Monday, powerhouse Italy lost its do-or-die qualifying match with Sweden, meaning the Azzurri will miss their first World Cup tournament since 1958. Within hours of the 0-0 tie (leaving Sweden a 1-0 lead in the two-game series), Italy's coach, Piero Ventura, resigned. "I'm not sorry for myself but all of Italian football," said goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 39, who played in the last five World Cups, including in 2006, when Italy won. Italy has played in 18 World Cups, tying Germany and two behind Brazil.
Italy and the U.S. aren't the only surprise losers in this World Cup qualifying season. Also missing in 2018 will be the Netherlands, runners-up in 2010; African powerhouse Ghana; and Chile, 2015 and 2016 Copa America champions. Of the 32 slots in the World Cup tournament, 29 have already been filled. The final three will go to either Ireland or Denmark, Australia or Honduras, and New Zealand or Peru. Peter Weber
While excavating two neolithic villages in the country of Georgia, archeologists discovered evidence that humans were making grape wine hundreds of years earlier than researchers previously believed.
In 1968, archeologists in northern Iran found six containers that dated back 7,000 years, containing traces of chemicals found in wine. Today, a new team working out of the South Caucasus region of Georgia found fragments of fired clay pots that analysis suggests are from 6,000-5,800 BC. Writing in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences, the researchers said that inside eight of the fragments, they found traces of tartaric acid, a substance found in grapes, and that soil samples turned up grape starch particles and the remains of a fruit fly. The clay pots are very narrow at the bottom, and researchers think they were likely partially buried during the winemaking process, which is something some winemakers still do in Georgia.
"The Georgians are absolutely ecstatic," archeologist and study co-author Stephen Batiuk of the University of Toronto told The Guardian. "They have been saying for years that they have a very long history of winemaking and so we're really cementing that position." Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers puzzle out the GOP's bifurcated response to Roy Moore and sex abuse
Trevor Noah began his segment on Roy Moore on Monday's Daily Show by giving a confused two cheers to Republican senators who are running away from the Alabama GOP Senate nominee, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "Ha-ha, look at Mitch McConnell's face," he said. "He looks like a man who made a point that... I agree with... about how we should believe the victims — I'm not used to this feeling, this is weird." He spent the rest of it criticizing Moore's loyal supporters elsewhere on the right, and especially Moore's evangelical Christian base, some of whom "only use religion when it suits them."
Moore, "as a devoted member of the Christian right who's been accused of horrible acts, he knows the one place a person can find forgiveness: You've got to go to a church, and then you take a right and go down two blocks to Sean Hannity's house," Noah said, playing some of Hannity's cringeworthy radio interview with Moore. Still, "Republican politics can basically be divided into two eras: there's BG and AG — before the grab and after the grab," Noah said, referring to President Trump's Access Hollywood confession. "Because once they made sexual assault seem like a partisan issue, it enabled all of their party members to use politics as a shield for their sex crimes."
On Late Night, Seth Meyers also focused on the "grotesque lengths" Moore's supporters are taking to defend him, with some awkward clips. "Not only are the accounts of Moore's accusers credible and supported by more than 30 sources," plus an unfortunate high school yearbook signing, Meyers said. "But people who know Moore have since come forward to corroborate the fact that Moore liked to date teen girls." It's nice that McConnell wants Moore out, Meyers said, "but now the question, what specific actions will the GOP take to stop Moore?" Watch below. Peter Weber
A North Korean soldier who was shot multiple times as he defected to South Korea is in critical condition but is expected to survive, the South Korean government said Tuesday.
On Monday, the soldier was driving in a vehicle alone when he started to speed toward the border, South Korean military official Suh Uk said. A wheel came off the vehicle, and he had to jump out and run to the border. North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at him, and he ended up taking cover behind a South Korean structure inside the demilitarized zone. He was ultimately saved by South Korean and U.S. soldiers, who brought him over the border.
The soldier underwent several surgeries on Monday, and Suh said when he arrived at the hospital, he was unconscious and couldn't breathe on his own. He sustained intestinal damage, and doctors have removed five bullets from his body so far. The soldier was unarmed, and his uniform showed he held a lower rank, Suh said; they are still trying to determine where is from inside North Korea. This is the first time since 2007 that a North Korean soldier has defected across the Joint Security Area, Reuters reports. Catherine Garcia