CNN's Chris Cuomo provokes Corey Lewandowski into accusing him of being a Russian agent

CNN's Chris Cuomo gave President Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, no time to ease into their bout Tuesday morning as he demanded to know right off the bat: "Do you accept the U.S. intelligence community's assessment that Russia tried to interfere, and did so, during the election?"
The argument quickly spiraled from there as Lewandowski admitted to believing Russia interfered in the election, but that the Kremlin did so through Hillary Clinton's campaign. "That is a notion that doesn't meet any standard or any piece of proof that we've gotten from the investigators to date," a disbelieving Cuomo shot back. He added: "You said before, 'We had no contacts, nobody from our campaign' … We now know that's not true, Corey."
"I have never, to the best of my knowledge, ever communicated with anybody who was a Russian, a Russian agent, a Russian supporter, or someone who was from the Russian government in any way, shape, or form," Lewandowski clarified.
"How can you know that?" Cuomo fired back.
"Well that's what I said, to the best of my knowledge I've never communicated with a Russian agent," Lewandowski said. "Now maybe you're a Russian agent."
And that's just the start. Watch the battle below. Jeva Lange
Attorney General Jeff Sessions will again testify before Congress on Tuesday, speaking with the House Judiciary Committee for what is nominally a routine oversight hearing. However, Democrats on the committee are expected to grill Sessions with questions pertaining to Russian meddling in the 2016 elections and the Trump campaign's alleged involvement. Indeed, Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) told ABC News he is "amazed that [Sessions] agreed to come before the committee" given the reception he can anticipate.
Representatives' questions will be similar to those posed to Sessions in a letter the committee's Democrats sent the attorney general a week ago. The letter addresses recent revelations about Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos and the campaign's communications with the Russian government more broadly, noting that the "facts appear to contradict [Sessions'] sworn testimony on several occasions" and threatening compulsory testimony should Sessions fail to address "these inconsistencies."
In June, Sessions appeared before the Senate Intelligence Committee in response to testimony from fired FBI Director James Comey. At that time, Sessions repeatedly said he did not recall the answer to lawmakers' questions or otherwise declined to respond. Watch Sessions' testimony live below. Bonnie Kristian
Late Monday, Facebook pushed back against rumors that its platform was exploited by Russian operatives trying to influence last year's Brexit vote. The company told BuzzFeed News in a delicate statement that it had not seen "significant coordination" between Russia-linked accounts, whether with "ad buys or political misinformation targeting Brexit voters." The denial came just hours before British Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of meddling in elections and "planting fake stories."
Damian Collins, the head of the U.K. House of Commons' digital media and culture committee, has written to Facebook, Twitter, and Google asking for information in regards to Russian-linked accounts that may have spread misinformation or propaganda about Brexit. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has yet to respond to Collins' inquiry, and the company offered only Monday's statement.
Days after the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Zuckerberg said the idea that fake news on Facebook impacted the election was "pretty crazy," adding that it was not empathetic to assume "that the only reason someone could have voted the way they did is because they saw fake news." Zuckerberg has since had to walk back that statement, after it came out last month that 126 million users — about 40 percent of the U.S. population — were exposed to fake news on Facebook during the 2016 election.
Additionally, Twitter has faced its own Russia allegations: Last Friday, Wired published "a small snapshot" of cached Twitter posts from 29 different Russian-linked accounts in 2016 that spread provocative pro- and anti-Brexit propaganda to more than 260,000 people. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Constitution assigns Congress the sole authority to declare war, a decision Founding Fathers like George Mason made because they believed the executive branch was not "safely to be trusted with it." Once war has been declared, however, the president is commander in chief, which means he can use weapons — including nuclear warheads — at his discretion.
Members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, led by Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), have noticed that's an awful lot of destruction resting on the decision of a single person, so the committee will hold a hearing Tuesday to reconsider the president's power to launch a nuclear strike. Though the hearing has been cast in more general terms, the immediate impetus appears to be President Trump, who has threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea with "fire and fury" in a preventive strike.
Corker, who has become a vocal Trump critic within the president's party, argues the hearing is "long overdue." But the Trump administration says the current system is working just fine, maintaining that it is necessary for the president to be able to launch a nuclear strike quickly, without the delay of congressional authorization. Watch the hearing live here via PBS. Bonnie Kristian
Women working on Capitol Hill use a word-of-mouth 'creep list' to warn each other about male members to avoid
Nearly 50 lawmakers and political aides told CNN that they have "personally experienced sexual harassment on the Hill or know of others who have." One female congresswoman claimed "half [of the men in Congress] are harassers" before revising her statement to assert that only "some" are. Whatever the exact numbers, though, harassment is reportedly common and widespread; as one Senate aide put it, Capitol Hill is "a sort of old school, Wild West workplace culture that has a lot of 'work hard, play hard' ethos and without the sort of standard professionalism that you find in more traditional workplaces."
Female lawmakers and Hill staff reportedly use a word-of-mouth "creep list" to warn each other about which male members to avoid. Others employ basic rules of thumb: Avoid the male lawmakers who sleep in their offices, for example, and skip taking an elevator alone with a male congressman or senator.
The people CNN interviewed declined to go on record, many out of fear of repercussions. CNN additionally declined to name which lawmakers face allegations because the stories are unverified, although "more than half a dozen interviewees independently named one California congressman for pursuing female staffers; another half dozen pointed to a Texas congressman for engaging in inappropriate behavior."
Leaders from both major parties have called for sexual harassment training in Congress, as well as cited flaws in the system of handling victims' harassment allegations. "We must ensure that this institution handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers," said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) earlier this month.
Still, not everyone is optimistic. "There's a little bit of a sex trade on Capitol Hill," said one former staffer. "If a part of getting ahead on Capitol Hill is playing ball with whatever douchebag — then whatever." Read the full report at CNN. Jeva Lange
Of all the things you might say about Vice President Mike Pence, it would be difficult to claim he's the kind of person who doesn't let things get past him. On Monday, Politico reports that Pence distanced himself from reports that President Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., was in contact with WikiLeaks over the course of the 2016 campaign, with the vice president's press secretary claiming Pence "first learned of this news from a published report earlier tonight."
It is not the first time Pence has apparently been left out of the loop — Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned after he was caught lying to Pence about what he discussed with the former Russian ambassador. Pence had been repeating Flynn's false statements in multiple interviews, having been misled.
Pence also scrambled to issue a statement in July distancing himself from revelations that Trump Jr. met knowingly with a Russian source for information about Hillary Clinton. And by all appearances, Pence was completely in the dark about Trump Jr.'s dealings with WikiLeaks, too. Following what at the time appeared to be a lowball question about the Trump campaign being in "cahoots" with WikiLeaks, Pence protested in October 2016: "Nothing could be further from the truth."
Practically since his appointment as vice president, speculation has run rampant about the White House #2 one day becoming #1. Of course, those ambitions would require some careful distancing from thorny situations like those involving Trump Jr. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Flashback: October 14, 2016. Pence responds to reports that the Trump campaign is in cahoots with WikiLeaks: "Nothing could be further from the truth." pic.twitter.com/J4AjDrtjWF
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 14, 2017
President Trump says, dubiously, that Republicans are preparing to pass the largest tax cut in U.S. history, but even if that's not quite true, it is incontrovertible that Republicans are trying to push through major tax overhauls at breakneck speed, at least by congressional standards. Neither of the bills are finalized, though House Republicans plan to pass their bill Thursday or Friday, and Trump publicly made suggested changes as recently as Monday. The Congressional Budget Office said Monday that the official congressional tax analysts at the Joint Committee on Taxation haven't had enough time to analyze the full economic impact of the bills.
"The rush to 'get it done' — particularly on the business side, where the most sweeping changes are planned — is alarming tax specialists who warn that new and unforeseen complexity, loopholes, and glitches could come back to haunt tax collectors and taxpayers," says The New York Times, pointing out several "loopholes and tax dodges spotted so far — whether unintended or not." The loopholes could allow small and medium businesses to take advantage of offshore tax shelters, wealthy hedge fund investors could claim lower tax rates intended for pass-through businesses, and other provisions, anodyne on their own, would open up new tax dodges.
"There is not a single advantage this has, except for students of people like me, who will get paid more to figure out how to game the system," Steven Rosenthal at the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center, formerly with the Joint Committee on Taxation, tells The New York Times about one of the provisions. The Tax Policy Center estimates that half of the net tax cuts would go to the top 1 percent of earners. Supporters of the tax bills say the legislation will be imperfect but can be fixed once enshrined in law. Peter Weber
Jimmy Kimmel's celebrity friends celebrate his 50th with Kimmel mean tweets, fan fiction, other treats
Usually on Jimmy Kimmel's mean-tweet segments, people read mean comments about themselves posted on Twitter. But for Kimmel's 50th birthday, celebrated on Monday's Kimmel Live, a bunch of famous people stepped in to read mean things about Kimmel. The list of mean-tweet-readers included Kimmel's heroes, like David Letterman, as well as comedians like Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, actors like Chris Hemsworth and Halle Berry, and comic actors like Larry David — and some of the tweets are pretty mean. There were some weird ones, too, like Kim Kardashian reading a mean tweet about Kimmel from her husband, Kanye West. The reactions, as always, are what make it work.
Also on Kimmel's birthday show, most of which was a surprise for Kimmel, George Clooney hosted a This Is Your Life-type retrospective of Kimmel's life and career, taking some creative liberties and approaching roast territory without quite crossing that line.
Most people get special gifts on their 50th, but Ben Affleck and JJ. Abrams had a special one for Kimmel, featuring, among other people, Matt Damon as an arch-villain. "Wow, that was the best gift I ever got," Kimmel said. Which makes it a pretty happy birthday. Watch below. Peter Weber