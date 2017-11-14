Fox News anchor methodically demolishes the Clinton-Uranium One conspiracy popular on Fox News

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considering whether to appoint a special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton and the Clinton Foundation, at the urging of House Republicans upset about the sale of a controlling stake in Uranium One to a Russian agency, among other things, and reportedly to get back in President Trump's good graces.
On Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a founder of the House Freedom Caucus, asked Sessions why the Justice Department hasn't already appointed a special counsel for Clinton, and Sessions said DOJ prosecutors are looking into the matter but would "use the proper standards," adding: "You can have your idea but sometimes we have to study what the facts are and to evaluate whether it meets the standards it requires." Fox News news anchor Shepard Smith decided it was time to lay out the facts about the Uranium One deal Tuesday afternoon, in what was hard not to see as an implicit rebuke of the anchors on the opinion side of his network.
Smith started with the accusation, first made by Breitbart editor at large Peter Schweizer, then repeated by Trump and other conservatives: "Nine people involved in the deal made donations to the Clinton Foundation totaling more than $140 million. In exchange, Secretary of State Clinton approved the sale to the Russians — a quid pro quo." He noted that this accusation is "inaccurate in a number of ways," then spent the next few minutes methodically explaining how. By the end, it's hard to see how there's any there there. We'll see what the Justice Department decides. Peter Weber
The New York Republican Party will need to find a new top fundraiser, as regional finance chairman Steve Louro quit his post Tuesday over issues he has with the Republican tax bill.
"The bill that's going to get passed is not going to take care of the American people," he told The New York Times. "It's a disgrace." New Yorkers would be hit hard by both the Senate and House versions of the tax bill, thanks to the elimination of state and local tax deductions and the reduction of the mortgage interest deduction. Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.), who opposes the tax bill as it is now, told the Times he can see where Louro is coming from. "These are self-inflicted wounds," he said. "This bill is a Republican bill. We can't afford to be losing people like Steve Louro."
Last year, Louro hosted an event for Trump at his home in Long Island, and he said he still supports the president, but thinks the Republican Party has completely screwed up with this plan. "It's going to hurt a lot of middle-class Republicans," he said. Catherine Garcia
Hours after witnesses first described hearing explosions and gunfire in the capital of Harare early Wednesday morning, Zimbabwe's army said in a televised statement what is taking place is not "a military takeover of government" and President Robert Mugabe is safe and under protection.
The army is targeting people who "were committing crimes that are causing social and economic suffering in the country," the statement said. "As soon as we have accomplished our mission, we expect that the situation will return to normalcy." Armed vehicles were seen lining the streets outside of Harare, the BBC reports, and witnesses told Reuters soldiers took control of the state-run broadcaster ZBC and manhandled some staffers.
Earlier this month, Mugabe, 93, ousted vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had been viewed as Mugabe's likely successor; the new frontrunner is Mugabe's wife, Grace. On Monday, Gen. Constantine Chiwenga said if there are any more purges in the ruling Zanu-PF party, the army "will not hesitate to step in," and the government responded Tuesday by accusing him of "treasonable conduct." Catherine Garcia
If you live in Alabama and receive a call from someone calling himself Bernie Bernstein, tell him you'd rather hear from Woody Woodward and hang up — it's a scam.
Pastor Al Moore from Creola shared with WKRG a strange voicemail message he recently received, left by a robocaller. "Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I'm a reporter for The Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000," the person, who sounded like they were mimicking an exaggerated New York accent, said. "We will not be fully investigating these claims, however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com. Thank you."
Roy Moore is the Republican Senate candidate from Alabama, who has been accused by several women of making sexual advances toward them when they were teens and he was in his early 30s. Al Moore, who did not tell WKRG if he is any relation to Roy, said he sent an email to the address given, but it bounced back. John Rogers of the Roy Moore told WKRG this was the first he had heard of the robocall, and had no idea who was behind it. In a statement, the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, said the man claiming to be Bernie Bernstein is, to no one's surprise, a fraud. "The call's description of our reporting methods bears no relationship to reality," he added. "We are shocked and appalled that anyone would stoop to this level to discredit real journalism." Catherine Garcia
More than 12.7 million Australians participated in a voluntary postal survey asking if they support or oppose same-sex marriage, and a majority voted in favor of it, the Australian Bureau of Statistics announced Wednesday.
Of the votes cast, 61.6 percent were in support of same-sex marriage and 38.4 percent were opposed. Politicians are expected to start talking about a bill to legalize same-sex marriage as early as this week. "It is unequivocal, it is overwhelming," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said of the result. "They have spoken in their millions and they have voted overwhelmingly yes for marriage equality. They vote yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love." Catherine Garcia
The Republican National Committee has decided to pull out of a joint fundraising agreement it had with Roy Moore, the GOP Senate candidate in Alabama, a senior party official told Politico Tuesday.
Moore has been accused of making sexual advances towards teenage girls when he was in his early 30s, and GOP leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), have spent the last few days calling on him to drop out of the race. Alabama's special election is set for Dec. 12, but the RNC has also decided to shut down its field program in the state; they had about 12 paid canvassers working there for Moore. Last Friday, one day after The Washington Post reported on the allegations against Moore, the National Republican Senatorial Committee withdrew from its joint fundraising agreement with the candidate. Catherine Garcia
Breitbart chairman Stephen Bannon is having second thoughts about his vocal support for Roy Moore, The Daily Beast reported Tuesday. Five days after The Washington Post published a story alleging that Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, had initiated sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl and courted other high-schoolers, The Daily Beast reported that Bannon has vowed "to put [Moore] in a grave myself" if the allegations of his sexual misconduct turn out to be true.
Bannon had previously called the Post's story a "desperate attempt by Mitch McConnell to keep power" and dismissed the paper itself as "purely part of the apparatus of the Democratic Party." Breitbart has repeatedly run interference for the Moore campaign since allegations of his sexual misconduct came out last week; minutes before the Post story was published Thursday, Breitbart pre-emptively broke the news about Moore's alleged misconduct — complete with statements from his campaign denying the allegations.
On Saturday, Axios reported that Bannon sent two reporters to Alabama to try to discredit the allegations about Moore. But The Daily Beast claimed Tuesday that Bannon's allies have told him that it is "insane" to not believe the accusations against Moore — and that Bannon may have begun to believe them.
On Monday, a fifth woman spoke out against Moore and recounted her alleged experience of being assaulted by him in his locked car when she was 16 and he in his early 30s. Moore denied these allegations — as well as most of the previous accusations — even though his signature appeared in the accuser's high school yearbook alongside a fawning note. Alabama's election will take place Dec. 12; Moore has vowed to remain in the race. Kelly O'Meara Morales
During a House Administration Committee hearing Tuesday regarding congressional policies on sexual harassment, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) said that two current congressmen — one Republican and one Democrat — had sexually harassed congressional staffers. Speier listed additional instances of alleged harassment by lawmakers that included groping, unwanted exposure, and in one case, a member asking a female staffer, "Are you going to be a good girl?"
Speier spoke on behalf of the victims, saying, "All they ask ... is to be able to work in a hostile-work free environment. They want the system fixed and the perpetrators held accountable."
In a follow-up interview with MSNBC, Speier explained the labyrinthine process victims of sexual harassment must undergo when reporting an incident related to Congress, which includes enduring one month of legal counseling, signing a nondisclosure agreement, going through another month of mediation, and then taking a month-long cooling off process before filing a formal sexual harassment complaint.
On Tuesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the House would introduce mandatory sexual harassment training, though he did not yet offer details about the new policy. Last week, Speier and two other representatives co-sponsored a bipartisan bill that would call for mandatory training; the California congresswoman also plans to introduce a bill to reform the congressional complaint process for sexual harassment. Kelly O'Meara Morales