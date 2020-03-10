10 things you need to know today: March 10, 2020

Cruise ship docks in California after being held offshore due to outbreak

The Grand Princess cruise ship docked at the Port of Oakland on Monday after idling off the California coast with at least 21 coronavirus patients on board. The 2,400 passengers and 1,100 crew members will be transferred to military bases or their home countries for 14 days in quarantine. "None of the passengers who disembark will be released into the general public," a statement from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services said. Passengers requiring immediate medical care of any kind were allowed to disembark first to begin treatment. Others who aren't from California will be sent to be tested and isolated at facilities in Texas and Georgia, while the 962 California residents will remain in the state. The U.S. death toll from the outbreak rose to 26 on Monday. [SFGate]