10 things you need to know today: May 11, 2020

South Dakota Sioux tribe to keep coronavirus checkpoints

The Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe in South Dakota set up checkpoints to monitor and track the coronavirus, and Chairman Harold Frazier told CNN on Sunday that the tribe must keep them up as they are the "best tool we have right now" to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "We want to ensure that people coming from hot spots or highly infected areas, we ask them to go around our land," Frazier said. The nearest critical care facility is three hours away, Frazier said, and the checkpoints are necessary due to "the lack of resources we have medically." Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has said the checkpoints need to come down, and her policy director sent a letter to the tribe on Friday saying they are illegal and "interfere with regulating traffic on U.S. and state highways." [CNN]