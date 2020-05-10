Spokesman says Pence is 'not in quarantine,' tests negative for coronavirus 'every single day'

An administration official told The Associated Press on Sunday Vice President Mike Pence is "self isolating," after his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for the coronavirus last week, but his spokesman pushed back against the report.

Pence is "not in quarantine," Devin O'Malley said. "Additionally, Vice President Pence has tested negative every single day and plans to be at the White House tomorrow."

Pence oversees the White House coronavirus task force, and three of its members — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn — are in self-isolation due to exposure to the virus. The Week Staff