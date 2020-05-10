Sen. Lamar Alexander will self-isolate after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) will self-quarantine at his home in Tennessee after one of his staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Cleary, Alexander's chief of staff, said the staffer tested positive on Sunday, and the Senate's attending physician has recommended "out of an abundance of caution" that Alexander self-quarantine for 14 days. Alexander was tested for coronavirus on Thursday, and the results were negative.

Most of Alexander's staff members are working from home, and no others are expected to self-quarantine. Alexander is chair of the Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, and Cleary said he will continue working remotely and will chair Tuesday's meeting. While in Washington, D.C., last week, Alexander wore a mask while attending party meetings. Catherine Garcia