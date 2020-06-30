10 things you need to know today: June 30, 2020

Report: Bolton told Trump about Russian bounties in 2019

Then-National Security Adviser John Bolton told colleagues that in March 2019 he verbally briefed President Trump on an intelligence assessment indicating that Russia was offering bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. troops, The Associated Press reported Tuesday, citing officials with direct knowledge of the intelligence. Officials told the AP that the intelligence assessments did not appear to be urgent. The New York Times first reported the existence of the bounties on Friday, and two officials told the newspaper on Monday that in late February, Trump received a written briefing with the intelligence laid out to explain how it was determined that Russia offered and paid the bounties. Trump has denied being briefed on the matter. [The Associated Press, The New York Times]