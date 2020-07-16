10 things you need to know today: July 16, 2020

Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him 'bizarre'

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top federal infectious disease expert, said in an interview published by The Atlantic on Wednesday that he did not understand why White House officials have tried to discredit him recently, adding that everyone in the administration should focus on fighting the pandemic, not each other. "It is a bit bizarre," he told the magazine, adding that the campaign accusing him of making repeated errors regarding the pandemic was a mistake because "it doesn't do anything but reflect poorly on them." President Trump on Wednesday distanced himself from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro, who wrote a Tuesday op-ed criticizing Fauci and accusing him of numerous mistakes. "I have a very good relationship with Anthony," Trump said. "I can't explain Peter Navarro. He's in a world by himself." An anonymous administration official said Trump authorized Navarro's Fauci attack. [The Atlantic, Reuters]