Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) announced on Wednesday he has tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first governor known to be infected by the virus.

Stitt said he was tested on Tuesday, and while he feels "a little bit achy," overall he is "fine." He is isolating away from his family.

In March, Stitt faced backlash after posting a photo online showing him with his children at a crowded restaurant, not wearing masks; he later deleted the picture. Stitt also pushed to quickly reopen the state in May, and he said Wednesday that despite the number of coronavirus cases climbing in Oklahoma — a record 1,075 new cases were just recorded — he won't impose new statewide restrictions or a mask mandate.

"I know that some businesses are mandating masks and that's great," he said. "But you can't pick and choose what freedoms you're going to give people. So if the businesses want to do it, if some local municipalities want to do it, that's fine. But again, we also respect people's rights to stay home if they want, to run their businesses, or to not wear a mask."

Stitt, who attended President Trump's Tulsa rally on June 20 and did not wear a mask, also said he is "pretty shocked" that he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19. Catherine Garcia