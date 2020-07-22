10 things you need to know today: July 22, 2020

Dozens of Swedish doctors, scientists bash country's coronavirus approach

Dozens of Swedish doctors and scientists spoke out against their country's controversial coronavirus approach in an op-ed published Tuesday in USA Today. Citing Sweden's per capita death toll, which is higher than the United States and well above its fellow Nordic countries — Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Norway — the experts lamented Stockholm's lax strategy that allowed the economy to go on mostly unimpeded during the pandemic and warned other nations against following the same path. "At the moment, we have set an example for the rest of the world on how not to deal with a deadly infectious disease," the piece reads. The signees did express optimism about potential breakthrough medical treatments and a vaccine, but until then, they said, don't do things "the Swedish way." [USA Today]