10 things you need to know today: August 11, 2020

Trump might block return of citizens suspected of COVID-19 infection

President Trump is considering temporary measures to block American citizens and permanent residents who could be infected with the coronavirus from returning to the United States, The New York Times reported Monday. Draft immigration regulations obtained by the Times would let border officials deny entry to citizens and legal residents if an official "reasonably believes that the individual either may have been exposed to or is infected with the communicable disease." The drafts also say that any order blocking them from returning must "include appropriate protections to ensure that no Constitutional rights are infringed." President Trump has imposed sweeping bans on entry by foreigners from coronavirus hot spots to curb the spread of COVID-19, but U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been exempt. Federal agencies have been asked to provide feedback on the proposal by Tuesday. [The New York Times, Reuters]