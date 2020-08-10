See More Speed Reads
the coronavirus crisis
Report: Trump considering blocking citizens suspected of having COVID-19 from returning to U.S.

9:10 p.m.
A woman arrives at O'Hare Airport in Chicago.
Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration is contemplating a measure that would temporarily block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from coming back to the United States if it is believed they have COVID-19, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said there is a draft regulation that has been written which would give the government the authority to prevent entry by citizens and permanent residents if border officials "reasonably" suspect they could have or were exposed to the coronavirus. This regulation, which would be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has not been finalized, and its wording could still change, the official told Reuters.

The official also said it's not likely any action will be taken on the proposal until after this week. Trump has imposed travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been exempt. Catherine Garcia

trump vs the environment
EPA expected to soon announce rollback on methane regulations

8:23 p.m.
A gas flare in North Dakota.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon issue a new rule lifting Obama-era controls on methane, a greenhouse gas that contributes to global warming.

Under the rule, oil and gas companies will no longer have to install systems that can find and fix methane leaks from wells, pipelines, and storage facilities. A person with knowledge of the matter told The New York Times the EPA will publicly announce the change before Friday.

The EPA claims that this new rule, which has been in development for more than a year, will fix a crippling regulation that hurts the oil and gas industries. Methane makes up almost 10 percent of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., the Times reports, and by some estimates, in the first 20 years methane is in the atmosphere, it has 80 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide, which is the most harmful greenhouse gas.

The Trump administration has weakened many environmental rules and regulations since 2017, including those curbing the release of toxic chemicals from coal-fired power plants. Some large oil and gas companies are actually against the relaxation of the methane rule, the Times reports — in 2018, Shell President Gretchen Watkins told the Trump administration methane emissions needed to be regulated, later saying the "negative impacts of methane have been widely acknowledged for years" and it's "frustrating and disappointing to see the administration go in a different direction." Catherine Garcia

Developing story
Trump whisked away by Secret Service after shots fired outside White House

7:12 p.m.
Donald Trump is escorted out of the White House briefing room.
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

During his Monday evening press conference, President Trump was rushed out of the room by Secret Service agents, following an "officer involved shooting" outside of the White House.

Trump was moved to the Oval Office, and reporters were put on lockdown. He returned to the briefing room about 10 minutes later, and said the situation "seems to be very well under control. It's unfortunate that this is the world but the world has always been a dangerous place. It's not something that's unique."

The Secret Service confirmed that a shooting occurred at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, and involved an officer. A spokesperson for the D.C. fire department told The Washington Post they received a call from the Secret Service reporting a person had been shot in the upper body. Catherine Garcia

rulings
California judge orders Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees

6:38 p.m.
A car with Uber and Lyft stickers.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images

A California judge on Monday ruled that the ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft have to classify their drivers in the state as employees, not independent contractors.

On Jan. 1, a new California labor law, AB5, went into effect, which makes it harder for companies to misclassify workers who should be considered employees, and thus eligible for minimum wage and overtime. California is the largest market in the United States for Uber and Lyft, and in May, the state filed a lawsuit against the companies, accusing them of violating AB5.

Judge Ethan Schulman said there was an "overwhelming likelihood" the companies have been wrongly classifying drivers as contractors instead of employees, and issued a preliminary injunction. He delayed the order by 10 days so Uber and Lyft can have the opportunity to appeal.

Even though nothing will change immediately, this ruling is "huge," Veena Dubal, an associate professor of law at the University of California Hastings, told The Guardian. "This is the closest thing in eight years the judiciary has come to enforcing labor rights in the gig economy." Catherine Garcia

Conspiracy theories
QAnon Facebook groups have more than 3 million combined followers, investigation reveals

6:02 p.m.
Facebook.
DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

An internal Facebook investigation has revealed, for the first time, just how large the QAnon conspiracy theory community is on the platform, documents reviewed by NBC News show.

Facebook has been looking into supporters of the conspiracy theory that claims President Trump is leading a secret war to thwart political, business, and Hollywood elites who worship Satan and abuse on its website. As it turns out there are thousands and groups of pages, many of which are private (hence the previous lack of clarity about its expanse), that have a combined 3 million followers. The top 10 groups identified in the investigation alone have collectively accrued more than 1 million followers, although it's unclear how much crossover there is between them.

Per NBC News, the investigation will likely inform any action Facebook decides to take against the QAnon community, which the FBI designated as a potential domestic terrorism threat in 2019. The social media giant is considering rejecting advertising and excluding QAnon groups and pages from search results and recommendations to reduce its visibility, NBC News reports. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

some things never change
Trump gave a speech at Gettysburg in 2016. It sounds a lot like his present-day Twitter feed.

5:39 p.m.
Trump rally.
Jim Watson/Getty Images.

Zero score and four years ago, President Trump was complaining about the exact same things he's griping about now.

Trump announced Monday he's considering the battlefield at Gettysburg and the White House as possible locations for his presidential nomination acceptance speech, and while the president regularly makes speeches at the latter, he's not a complete stranger to the former. Just weeks before he was elected in 2016, Trump gave his first Gettysburg address.

In the 2016 speech, Trump complained of a "totally rigged and broken" political system, insulted his opponent, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and warned of supposed voter fraud that could derail the election. Trump has also aired these exact same grievances on his Twitter account in the last 14 days.

In the lead-up to the 2020 election, Trump has taken a forceful stance against mail-in voting (except in Florida), baselessly arguing it will lead to mass voter fraud and threatening legal action to prevent the practice. The president has touted the incorrect claim that absentee ballots and mail-in ballots are different, and has completely ignored that he himself is a mail-in voter.

As recently as July, Trump took shots at Clinton on Twitter, drawing attention to her relationship with Russia and attacking her for alleged voter suppression.

So while Trump has had over 1,300 days and four years of presidential experience since his first go at Gettysburg, a 2020 Gettysburg address may have already written itself.

Although if recent poll numbers are any indication, it may be time to deviate from the source material. Marianne Dodson

coronavirus relief
Senate cafeteria workers reportedly face layoffs if Congressional stalemate continues

4:46 p.m.
U.S. Capitol.
SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Up to 80 people who are part of the Senate cafeteria staff in the capitol could face layoffs by October if Congress can't emerge from its coronavirus relief deadlock, CNN reports.

The company that employs the workers, Restaurant Associates, did not confirm the number, but did not deny issuing warnings of potential layoffs, which are the result of having to close some of its restaurants because of the pandemic.

Senators told CNN they believe they will pass a bill that will fund the Architect of the Capitol — the federal agency that oversees the day-to-day function of the Capitol and has a private contract with Restaurant Associates — in time, allowing employees to continue to receive their paychecks, like the CARES Act did.

Lawmakers said they were committed to protecting the workers' jobs, although Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) blamed Restaurant Associates, which he said "has been a problem to deal with," rather than his colleagues for the layoffs threat. As Murphy sees it, the company is simply trying "get more money out of the Architect of the Capitol," which he said could mean it's "time to find a vendor that's not going to use the threats of layoffs as a cajole to try to get more money." Read more at CNN. Tim O'Donnell

terrifying
Gas explosion in Baltimore could be felt from several miles away

3:46 p.m.

A gas explosion outside of Baltimore on Monday morning left one resident dead and at least five injured, and the damage was shockingly widespread.

CBS News Baltimore reports a gas explosion caused three homes to collapse entirely, and even residents miles away from the blast reported feeling something like a "bomb" going off. Debris scattered across the neighborhood, shattering windows and damaging at least 16 other homes. Neighboring houses had their doors blasted off their hinges and windows blown out, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Five people were taken to a nearby hospital, some with critical injuries. A search team is surveying rubble after reports that some people, including children, were trapped within the collapsed structures. Baltimore Gas & Electric shut off gas in the immediate area. It's still unclear what caused the explosion. Summer Meza

