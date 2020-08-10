Report: Trump considering blocking citizens suspected of having COVID-19 from returning to U.S.

The Trump administration is contemplating a measure that would temporarily block U.S. citizens and permanent residents from coming back to the United States if it is believed they have COVID-19, a senior U.S. official told Reuters on Monday.

The official said there is a draft regulation that has been written which would give the government the authority to prevent entry by citizens and permanent residents if border officials "reasonably" suspect they could have or were exposed to the coronavirus. This regulation, which would be issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has not been finalized, and its wording could still change, the official told Reuters.

The official also said it's not likely any action will be taken on the proposal until after this week. Trump has imposed travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, but U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been exempt. Catherine Garcia