Secret Service says White House complex was never in danger amid officer-involved shooting

The Secret Service has released more details about the shooting that occurred near the White House on Monday evening while President Trump delivered a briefing to reporters.

At approximately 5:53 p.m. ET, a 51-year-old man approached a Secret Service Uniformed Division officer who was at his post on the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 17th Street, near the White House complex, the Secret Service said in a statement. The man approached the officer and said he had a weapon, then "turned around, ran aggressively toward the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing."

The man crouched down in "a shooter's stance as if about to fire a weapon," the Secret Service said, and the officer "discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. Officers immediately rendered first aid to the suspect and D.C. Fire and EMS were called to the scene. Both the suspect and the officer were transported to local hospitals."

The White House complex was never breached during the incident, and no one protected by the Secret Service was ever in any danger, the agency said. After the shots were fired, Trump was ushered out of the briefing room and brought to the Oval Office. He was gone for about 10 minutes, and upon his return said that the "world has always been a dangerous place." Catherine Garcia