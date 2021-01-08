10 things you need to know today: January 8, 2021

Trump acknowledges 'new administration' taking over

President Trump posted a brief video on Twitter on Thursday acknowledging his defeat in the presidential election for the first time, less than two weeks before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. "A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20," Trump said. "My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power." Trump also denounced the mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol in a failed effort to get Congress to overturn Biden's election win. Trump, who said shortly after the attack that he "loved" the "very special" people in the mob, said Thursday that he was "outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem," and that lawbreakers "will pay." Biden said Trump incited the mob, and noted that if Black Lives Matter protesters had attacked the Capitol they would have been "treated very, very differently from the mob of thugs" who attacked it Wednesday. [The New York Times, CNN]