Arizona court reject's Kari Lake's election challenge

The Arizona Court of Appeals has rejected former Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's challenge of the 2022 midterm election results. Lake previously requested the results of the election be overturned, alleging that her opponent, Gov. Katie Hobbs (D), did not win legitimately.

The appeals court found no evidence of election fraud, despite Lake's claims that tabular machine malfunctions on Election Day prevented people from voting. The court concluded that "voters were able to cast their ballots, that votes were counted correctly, and that no other basis justifies setting aside the election results."

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman, who had defended the validity of the election, praised the court's decision. "As we have said, every valid vote was counted in a midterm election that saw near-record turnout," Hickman said in a statement. "It's way past time to move on."

Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, lost the election to Hobbs by only approximately 17,000 votes, reports The Associated Press. She also refused to concede after the loss. Following the court's ruling, Lake tweeted that she plans to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court.

BREAKING: I told you we would take this case all the way to the Arizona Supreme Court, and that's exactly what we are going to do. Buckle up, America! 🇺🇸https://t.co/DXTi4WoEQ3 pic.twitter.com/ik5sSqMz5P — Kari Lake (@KariLake) February 16, 2023

"We are NOT finished," Lake wrote in another tweet.